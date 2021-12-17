Christmas is only a little over a week away, and we are all preparing for our annual family gatherings and celebrations. Whether it is opening gifts on Christmas morning, gathering for a family meal or attending a Christmas service with your community, it is a day that brings people together.
But was Christmas the first holiday to mark the year’s end?
As it turns out, Christmas shares the season with several other ancient traditions worldwide.
Hanukkah celebrates the retaking of Jerusalem from the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd Century BCE by the Maccabees. Kwanzaa, a tradition with origins from the southern part of Africa, actually celebrates the Summer Solstice in several African cultures and harvests in the Southern Hemisphere. While in North America, the Zuni and Hopi tribes celebrate Soyal for the Winter Solstice.
Most of these traditions celebrate the annual crop cycle or a solar calendar event that brings people together. Other traditions, such as Hanukkah, commemorate a historical event that had a profound cultural impact.
Christmas in particular was predated by the annual celebration of the winter solstice and several specific historical and religious events.
In Ancient Rome, the winter celebration was Saturnalia. This seven-day event, lasting from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, celebrated the god Saturn and the winter solstice. Along with elaborate feasts, a carnival-like atmosphere, and traditional gift-giving, it also embraced a reversal of societal roles.
Similar to the Festival of Fools in Medieval Europe, there was great fanfare and an embrace of temporary social equality with others in Roman society. In the later Roman Empire, the tradition was replaced with the celebration of Sol Invictus, the “Invincible Sun”, on Dec. 25. By the time of Constantine I in the mid-fourth century A.D., the tradition of Sol Invictus was beginning to give way to the relatively new religion of Christianity and its celebration of Christmas.
Another ancient celebration that culminated in the Christmas tradition was Yule.
Yule, a Germanic pagan celebration, focused upon the Norse god Odin, the Wild Hunt and the winter solstice. Along with feasting and animal sacrifices, adherents to the tradition burned a Yule log and sang traditional songs. These and other European traditions are still echoed in some of our Christmas traditions.
The worldwide celebration of Christmas today sees a wide range of festivals and traditions that vary from region to region and even from family to family. Alongside the celebrations of Hanukkah, Kwanza Soyal, and other holidays, it is clear that almost everyone celebrates this idea of togetherness, feasting and family during the winter season.
Whatever you celebrate this time of year, let us all hold onto this value of community and good cheer during the winter months.
As you get ready to celebrate your family tradition, why not stop by the Tyrrell County Public Library and check out one of the new titles listed below for your winter holiday?
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
