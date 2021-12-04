Postal service across the east has seen great change over the centuries.
As far back as the late 1500s, it is believed the first English colonists wrote letters to their loved ones back in England. Reportedly, letters were transported across the Atlantic – for a small fee – by various ship’s captains.
Some credit this process as being the birth of postal operations in American and North Carolina.
A 1710 act of British Parliament specifically provided for the development and administration of a postal system in the colonies.
By 1730, Deputy Postmaster General Alexander Spotswood had stretched delivery through North Carolina to Charles Towne, now known as Charleston, South Carolina.
The four post offices operating in North Carolina by 1789 were in Edenton, New Bern, Washington and Wilmington. By 1851, there were 785.
Records exist showing there have been 21 post offices across the 594 square miles of Tyrrell County. Of the square miles of county property, 389 are listed as land and 205 as water, which must have added challenges to the early days of mail delivery.
There are two differing dates for the first post office in the county. Some records show Columbia opened for business March 25, 1811 with James B. White serving as postmaster. Other records showed the opening date as Oct. 26, 1819 with Baldwin W. Halsey running the office.
Columbia is the sole remaining post office location in the county still in operation today.
A post office was listed in the Springfield community from Jan. 5, 1828 to May 19, 1830. According to U.S. Postal Service records, the short-lived location’s first postmaster was Hezekiah G. Spruill.
There was more than a quarter century between the closing of the Springfield location and what would be the next Tyrrell County post office in Fort Landing.
During the years between, the introduction of railroads in 1836 would lead to the primary means of carrying mail. Boats delivered mail to many communities in coastal areas like Tyrrell County.
Postage stamps became a regular tool of mail exchange in the late 1840s. The first U.S. postage stamps of five and ten cent denominations were reportedly delivered to Elizabeth City on March 13, 1848.
Tyrrell County’s Fort Landing post office – located in the northeast corner of the county — opened April 2, 1856 and remained open until May 15, 1931. The first postmaster of record was William J. Beasley. Mail was continued to Columbia after the location closed.
The next location to open would be south of Fort Landing in Gum Neck. Charles McClees was the initial postmaster for the location which opened Feb. 23, 1858. This long-standing location was in operation until Sept. 15, 1932. Mail service for the area was directed to Columbia.
North Carolina residents had become accustomed to regular and timely mail delivery, according to postal historians, in the years just prior to 1861.
Between the Civil War and Reconstruction, the face of postal service changed in the state.
According to www.ncpedia.org, “individuals who had a formal role in the Confederacy could not serve in a formal capacity for the Union, so Confederate postmasters were not eligible to fulfill their duties after the war.”
As a result, the number of female postmasters increased greatly across North Carolina.
Tyrrell County would not have a female postmaster, according to records, until Jennie L. Lincoln became the first postmaster for the Huron location – northwest Tyrrell County — on March 5, 1900. This post office was discontinued on Aug. 15, 1908. Service then was directed through Columbia.
Clarice W. Liverman was the first postmaster for the Mon Swamp community’s post office which opened Jan. 24, 1905 and was operated until Sept. 15, 1915. Maps show Mon Swamp north of Gum Neck in the southeast corner of Tyrrell County, along the Alligator River.
Addie Gibbs was the first postmaster of the Warbler community’s post office which opened Jan. 27, 1917 and remained that way until Oct. 15, 1932. Based on available records, Warbler was absorbed into the Kilkenny section of Tyrrell County.
Many times, post offices consisted of a table in a citizen’s home, local store or tavern. In many small communities, citizens were responsible for collecting their mail. Unclaimed pieces were sometimes advertised in the newspaper.
Dr. Frank Armstrong was the first postmaster listed for the Leona post office location in Tyrrell County, which operated from Sept. 4, 1882 through March 8, 1887. Laura Armstrong took on the role before the service was discontinued and mail was routed to Gum Neck.
A location listed as Pan – possibly Frying Pan – operated from Jan. 5, 1883 through Sept. 20, 1886. William P. Brickhouse was the first postmaster of record for this location.
Cicero J. Norman opened the Bay post office, believed to be at Bulls Bay, on Dec. 10, 1883. This location operated until May 31, 1905. Mail then went to Columbia.
The Kilkenny community operated a short-lived post office from Dec. 7, 1885 through Jan. 8, 1887. George A. Hussey was listed as their first postmaster. Mail was re-routed to Alligator. W.J. Sawyer re-opened the post office on Aug. 3, 1905. The order for the location was rescinded on Feb. 17, 1906.
Alligator’s first post office opened Dec. 9, 1885 by postmaster John S. Nelson. This location was open until Jan. 9, 1889. Mail was then routed to Fairfield in Hyde County.
A community called Sunny in Tyrrell County ran a post office location from July 14, 1886 until discontinued on Nov. 26, 1890. The first postmaster of record was Augustus W. Owens.
Gudger, reportedly in the Alligator Township, opened a post office June 19, 1888. Jeremiah W. Howett was the initial postmaster. The location closed on Jan. 15, 1912 with mail being sent through Columbia.
McKinley was another short-term location, operating from Sept. 13, 1897 through May 15, 1915. Robert J. Armstrong was their first postmaster. After service ended, mail was routed through Gum Neck.
Soundside’s post office operated from Dec. 15, 1900, run by James G. Brickhouse, and closed April 30, 1901.
The Newberry community, located in north central Tyrrell County on the Albemarle Sound, had a post office for just over a month in 1901. Benjamin Brickhouse was their postmaster.
Jerry, located in central Tyrrell County, operated a post office from April 9, 1901 through Dec. 31, 1927. William E. Spencer was their first postmaster of record. Columbia picked up mail service when this location was discontinued.
Cross Landing’s post office for less than a year, beginning April 13, 1904. William J. Phelps was the postmaster who opened the location. Mail was discontinued to the Bay office.
Alligator’s second post office was opened by postmaster Benjamin Spruill on April 16, 1904 and operated through Sept. 30, 1907. After service was discontinued, mail went to Fort Landing.
Southshore Landing, off Alligator Creek and Sandy Point, operated a postal location for nearly a decade from Dec. 11, 1912 through Aug. 31, 1922. Washington C. Wright was the first postmaster of this location.
Today there is a lone United States Post Office location in Columbia. Thanks to the 1899 experiment of rural free delivery, the one spot handles the county.
Sarah Hodges Stalls is a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.