At the Tyrrell County Public Library we are celebrating everything about pirates in the month of September!
From story time to virtual programming, we are crazy about the history of pirates. We are not just exploring the Golden Age of Piracy in the early 18th century, but also piracy across the globe and throughout time.
Our Author Talk with Larry Feign at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 will explore such an aspect of pirate history. In our discussion, we will examine the life of the most powerful pirate in modern history, Zheng Yi Sao, the Pirate Queen of the South China Sea. If you are interested in attending, call our front desk or visit us to sign up and receive a Zoom link to this event.
A misconception about piracy is this view that it is a recent occurrence in human history. This is not the case. Piracy has been around as long as people have sailed boats and transported goods across water.
In Ancient Rome, Julius Caesar was held hostage by pirates in his early political career and then hunted them down after a ransom was paid. The son of Pompey the Great, Sextus Pompey, fought against the Second Triumvirate as the leader of a pirate fleet.
Even the Scandinavian Vikings of the Medieval Era would be considered pirates — they often captured vessels, raided the coast of villages and usually had no legal backing by any governmental organization or monarch.
These examples of piracy are just the most well-known, pirates have always been around and if you point to an era of history, it is there are likely pirates.
Though, the pirates that I find the most interesting are the first pirates recorded in human history, the Sea Peoples. Located in the Eastern Mediterranean in the 13th and 12th centuries BCE, these pirates not only wielded multiple fleets of ships, but also, they fielded armies that brought down multiple cities and empires in the Ancient World. They contributed to the great tragedy of human history known as the Bronze Age Collapse.
The Sea Peoples, a series of natural disasters and climate change brought an end to the Bronze Age and most of the civilizations around at this time.
To learn more about the Seas Peoples and this fascinating time in history, look out for our video coming out this week on the topic. Have a great week and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.