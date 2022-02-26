Spring is almost here, March is on our doorstep and jackets are becoming less necessary.
Any farmer or enthusiastic gardener will tell you that it is nearly time to start planting.
If you are in the mood to exercise your green thumb, we have you covered at the Tyrrell County Public Library. If you look through our non-fiction sections of the collection, you will find everything you need between Dewey Decimal numbers 630 and 635.
If you are interested in animal husbandry, fishing or beekeeping, we have books for those topics, too. Just take a gander at the books between 636 and 639.
If you are interested in the latest news on gardening and agricultural methods, might I recommend our periodical collection? Magazines such as Garden & Gun, Better Homes and Gardens, Mother Earth News, Southern Living and Our State provide some helpful tips and tricks for starting your 2022 garden patch.
If you prefer to learn online, Overdrive has access to hundreds of gardening e-books, audiobooks and magazines for you to review on the go. Furthermore, our NC Live databases have access to magazines, articles, e-books and even online videos that can give guidance to your horticultural wanderings. All you need is your library card and access to the internet, and you are ready to go.
Sometimes getting started isn’t about knowledge or educational resources; instead, it is getting the tools you need. At the Library, we believe learning is a hands-on activity, and we have the books — and tools you need to get started. If you check out our Unusual Objects Collection, you’ll find a beginner’s gardening toolset you can take out to use in your garden.
Spring is calling, so don’t get left behind with the first planting of the season! We are here to help.
Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the Library.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.