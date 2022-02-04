It is the beginning of February and the last significant stretch of the winter season before the spring. Often, we look forward to Valentine’s Day, President’s Day and whether or not a rodent can tell us how soon spring will arrive on Feb. 2.
But my favorite February celebration is one that reminds us to reflect upon our history and how individuals have contributed to our country. Black History Month is a beautiful exploration of the past and helps us to remember that America is a rich melting pot of diversity.
But when did this celebration begin and why was it created? And why does this event take place in February?
The history of this national celebration is fascinating, and it is something North Carolinians can claim as a “first.” The tradition has its roots in the Harlem Renaissance, when many African Americans moved into cities and made significant contributions to art, music, literature and other cultural movements.
Among this burst of culture in the 1920s was the growth of the Black academic community. Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the second African American person to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University (graduated in 1912), was a historian who wanted to highlight the accomplishments of the African American community.
When the United States’ education system began to minimize the impact of slavery and overlook the contributions of Black leaders, Dr. Woodson decided to act. Coordinating with school systems, churches, libraries and other community organizations across the country, Woodson established the first “Negro History Week” in 1926.
In this national observance, Woodson worked with educators to teach a more inclusive curriculum that incorporated the history of African Americans and their contributions to the United States. Dr. Woodson chose to place the celebration in the second week of February as it marked the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and Frederick Douglass (he celebrated his birthday on Feb. 14).
Dr. Woodson was so successful in this endeavor that the entire education systems of North Carolina, Delaware, and West Virginia were not only the first to actively participate in this enterprise, but to also adopt it as an annual event!
This celebration became so popular that by 1929, all but two state departments of education made the event known to teachers throughout their state and distributed literature on the occasion.
Over the decades, the celebration grew in popularity, and in the 1970s, many colleges and school systems were lengthening the celebration into an entire month. In 1976, President Gerald Ford gave Black History Month federal recognition.
At the local level, the Tyrrell County Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with a display and activity packet for children.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.