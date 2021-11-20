It is the week before Thanksgiving, and that means the holiday season is on the approach, and there is always a laundry list of things to do.
Christmas shopping, groceries for family feasts, decorations, holiday cards and the sometimes Clark Griswold-esque hosting of relatives for a few days.
Though, one often experienced but rarely talked about event is holiday travel. Whenever family and friends discuss this seasonal rite of passage, it is usually spoken of with much grief and, in popular culture, depicted as an arduous and problematic endeavor. What usually comes to mind is Steve Martin’s Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Elf or Home Alone.
Usually, I find myself driving twelve hours to New England and then twelve hours back to North Carolina around Christmas.
Fortunately, my wife and I have not had any nightmarish experiences with mechanics, hotels or unexpected travel companions. Despite the arduous nature of the journey and changing traffic conditions, I secretly enjoy the voyage. The gradual change in geography, witnessing exactly where the snow belt begins and seeing the contrast (as well as similarity) between communities is fascinating.
If you pay attention to the signs, the architecture and local landmarks, you even get a sense of the local history of every place you pass through. While there is beauty in the land one drives through, I cannot go for too long in silence.
Music usually helps, but what really helps the hours pass are audiobooks. I love listening to books as well as reading them. When I’m on a long journey, I put in an audiobook and use the landscape I pass through to animate the story.
My wife and I always look forward to our audiobook on our holiday expeditions. Book series always keep us on the edge of our seats and make our various travels seem connected. Some books, such as Dune, have full casts with sound effects and have an almost cinematic experience.
So, during your holiday travels, why not try an audiobook? Come to the library and check out one of our CD audiobooks? If CDs are not your thing, try our audiobook collection available on Overdrive through your smartphone. If you are new to using smartphone apps, call us at 252-796-3771 or swing by the Library, and we will walk you through the steps.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.