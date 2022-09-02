I have four bookmarks that rotate among my current reads.
Three I purchased, but one — my favorite one — was a gift from my oldest child. It’s a simple paper bookmark, featuring a flower with his thumbprints as petals. It says Happy Mother’s Day, and my boy wrote “I love you” on it and signed his name. His teacher laminated it, and every time he sees me use it his face lights up.
My other three bookmarks are much fancier. They came from Barnes & Noble and feature tassels, quotes and beautiful gold embellishments. I think they’re awesome, but nothing beats my sweet boy’s classroom-made gift.
I wasn’t always a fancy-bookmark user. I still have a small bag of freebie bookmarks and cut-outs from old calendars with pictures of dragons that I used as bookmarks for years.
I’ve always been of the opinion that it doesn’t matter how you mark your place, as long as you return to the story. That still holds true for me today, since I will on occasion use whatever’s nearby — a receipt, an old piece of mail, a leaf; all are fair game in marking-your-spot-land.
But these days, with my desire to challenge myself as a reader, I’ve gotten more serious about my “reading accessories” too.
When I read non-fiction that I own, it’s with a highlighter. While I’m all about keeping books that don’t belong to you pristine, when it comes to my personal collection, I believe in making notes. Literature is based on language, and stories and knowledge are living, breathing things. Taking notes or highlighting or underlining bits loved is not only normal, but actually cements details in your mind more fully.
On my own books, especially poetry or nonfiction, my highlighter is my friend — and they’re color-coded. Each new book started gets the color I’ll use with it assigned at the beginning of the book, and then I’ll coordinate sticky notes or other things with that highlighter color.
If I don’t own the book, I read with a binder and a pencil close at hand for notes on non-fiction. And yes, color-coordinated sticky notes.
My favorite way to read is with a coffee mug nearby, a blanket over my legs and a pillow to prop up. I’ll take my coffee and book to the porch for gorgeous sunrise mornings, or happily sprawl over my couch for a few chapters. Sipping cold brew or hot, steamy dark roast from my gold thrift-store find or my blue-and-white night sky mug; my bookmark tucked a few pages back or under the sentence I’m currently on — nothing beats settling in for a good read.
Using these small rituals or accessories puts me in the mood for Serious Reading, the kind where you disappear into the text and forget there’s a world beyond the pages in front of you.
However, I can get just as absorbed into a book when I’m sitting in a parking lot waiting to pick up my boys from school or using my Kindle app for a few minutes in line at the grocery store. The mark of a reader isn’t in what they use — it’s in the words they read.
While some swear by their reading nook or their electric mug warmer, others shove available scraps between the pages and roll on with life. It doesn’t matter what your method is; all that matters is that the love of reading continues- day after day, page after page, book after book.
Swing by the Tyrrell County Public Library to find your next book, and maybe pick up a coloring book mark as well. We’d love to see your favorite book accessories next time you drop by.
Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.