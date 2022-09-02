Megan Crawford

I have four bookmarks that rotate among my current reads.

Three I purchased, but one — my favorite one — was a gift from my oldest child. It’s a simple paper bookmark, featuring a flower with his thumbprints as petals. It says Happy Mother’s Day, and my boy wrote “I love you” on it and signed his name. His teacher laminated it, and every time he sees me use it his face lights up.

Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.