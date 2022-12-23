Nate King

Writing can seem like a daunting task at times. However, when doing any kind of writing there are a few things to keep in mind.

Writing is a learned skill. This means the more we practice writing the better writers we can become. Writing in short easy to read sentences, discovering when you write best and reading your writing out loud when you are finished will help you become a better writer and assist you in the writing process.

Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.