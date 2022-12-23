...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Writing can seem like a daunting task at times. However, when doing any kind of writing there are a few things to keep in mind.
Writing is a learned skill. This means the more we practice writing the better writers we can become. Writing in short easy to read sentences, discovering when you write best and reading your writing out loud when you are finished will help you become a better writer and assist you in the writing process.
Some of the most beloved authors write in short easy to read sentences. Hemingway often used short sentences. Making sure we are writing short easy to read sentences allows us to avoid comma misuse and awkward sentences.
Awkward sentences can occur when we use too many conjunctions or commas. Often these sentences become run-ons which can confuse readers and obscure meaning. One way to ensure you are writing short and easy to read sentences is when you think you need a comma – start a new sentence. Using short and easy to read sentences will also make proofreading and corrections easier.
Just as writing short easy to read sentences will assist us in the writing process, so will discovering when we write best. Some find that writing in morning is the best time of day. Others find the afternoon or evening works better for them. Part of this discovery also hinges on time management and can take some time to get the hang of.
However, if we find that we write better in the morning, afternoon or evening then we should pursue it during that time. Once we get into a habit of writing during that time – the writing process becomes easier. Your mind and body will become accustomed to the task.
Similarly reading our writing out loud will assist us in the writing process. When we read our writing out loud we can audibly hear any mistakes we may have made. The writing process does require editing and proofreading. This can be a most arduous task.
Yet, reading our writing out loud can make editing and proofing easier because we can hear as well as see mistakes. We can find those long sentences and break them up. It may seem silly to read your own writing out loud but it makes the writing process easier.
The writing process is an important process to work through on our own. No one writes the same way – so it is a personal journey for us all. It can be a difficult journey that requires grit, persistence, and practice.
When we write in short easy to read sentences, discovering when we write best, and reading our writing out loud we can become better writers. You can learn more about the writing process at the Tyrrell County Library.
We have books like On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King and The Accidental Life: An Editor’s Notes on Writing and Writers by Terry McDonald. You can use our computers to compose or research.
I’m also happy to chat about writing as well. Remember to check out the Tyrrell County Library Facebook page to see our upcoming events. We will be closed for the holidays the Dec. 23 – 27 and Jan. 3. Make sure to swing by to grab a book, audio book, or DVD for the holidays!
Have a great weekend.
Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.