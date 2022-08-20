Thursday, August 18 is the 33rd Thursday of this year. It’s also the 230th day of the year, with a shocking mere 135 days remaining before a new year begins.
I’ve never looked at August as so late in the year. It’s still hot; it’s still summer; it can’t possibly be heading toward a new year yet, But it is.
We are officially in the second half of 2022, and I’m trying to figure out how we got here. I suspect a time warp is involved or, at the very least, a small and particularly targeted black hole. After all, there is absolutely no way this year has gone by this fast. Right? Right.
We’re in agreement then. It’s a black hole. (Psst- if you want to learn more about black holes, come check out books like A Black Hole is Not A Hole by Carolyn DeCristofano in our juvenile nonfiction section or Black Holes and Baby Universes and Other Essays by Stephen Hawking in our adult nonfiction section.)
There’s an hourglass on my hearth at home. My boys asked if they could turn it over the other day, and since then it’s become one of their favorite things. They take turns flipping it to watch the sand fall.
But my hourglass doesn’t, we discovered, measure an hour- it’s closer to a five-minute-glass. Now they ask me things like ‘why does your glass not have enough sand in it’ or ‘did someone take the rest of the hour?’
Frankly, I’d like to know the answers myself!
‘Did someone take the rest of the hour’ seems to be a frequently asked question in our world. That’s why it’s vital for us to take the time to relax and focus our minds on what’s important. Whether it’s concentrating on what needs to be accomplished at work, or your family and yourself when you aren’t at work, recapturing our vanishing time is essential.
Here at the library, we have resources that can help.
Titles like Stolen Focus by Johann Hari or Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman will get you considering the psychology of focus and thought.
If meditation sounds great, but you have no idea where to begin, check out Meditation Made Easy by Lorin Roche. Zen Mind, Beginner’s Mind by Shunryu Suzuki introduces the concepts of the Zen mentality in an easy to comprehend manner, while many of our religious and inspirational texts (such as Max Lucado’s Traveling Light) discuss methods of easing one’s load and regaining the focus and perspective needed to make the most of our time.
Stress and anxiety relief could be found in titles such as Yoga for Stress Relief or Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff for Moms. And don’t think we only have resources for adults — we also have teen and children’s books on these topics, from The Big Feelings Book for Children to Superhero Therapy in our juvenile nonfiction section.
Maybe there isn’t a black hole sucking away all our time, but here at the Tyrrell County Public Library, we have resources to help you get some of those rapid-running minutes back. (And plenty of ways to learn all about those pesky black holes, or other amazing space phenomena!)
Megan Crawford is an Assistant Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.