Megan Crawford

Thursday, August 18 is the 33rd Thursday of this year. It’s also the 230th day of the year, with a shocking mere 135 days remaining before a new year begins.

I’ve never looked at August as so late in the year. It’s still hot; it’s still summer; it can’t possibly be heading toward a new year yet, But it is.

