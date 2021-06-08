Time for a Beach Book!

Summer is upon us once again!
The weather is getting hot and it is almost time to go to the beach and soak up some sun. An essential part of my beach visits is having a good book on hand while watching the waves and feeling the sand between my toes.
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we have you covered for this important beach necessity! Our annual book sale is on, so drop by to purchase a ton of books for an awesome deal! All proceeds from the book sale go towards our Summer Reading Program.
Looking to read a new bestseller or a literary classic this summer? Tyrrell’s collection alone has over 30,000 titles, and the combined Pettigrew Regional Library System has over 140,000, so we have everything you need for your next reading adventure!
Check out some of our new arrivals below, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“21st Birthday,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
“Aftermath,” by Terri Blackstock
“The Ambassador’s Daughter,” by Pam Jenoff
“Basil’s War,” by Stephen Hunter
“Blackberry Beach,” by Irene Hannon
“A Distant Shore,” by Karen Kingsbury
“The Final Twist,” by Jeffery Deaver
“Good Company,” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney
“The Good Sister,” by Sally Hepworth
“Legacy,” by Nora Roberts
“The Lost Apothecary,” by Sarah Penner
“The Newcomer,” by Mary Kay Andrews
“The Northern Spy,” by Flynn Berry
“Risk Factor,” by Michael Brandman
“That Summer,” by Jennifer Weiner
“Under the Light of the Italian Moon,” by Jennifer Anton
“The Unforgiven,” by Heather Graham
“When the Stars Go Dark,” by Paula McLain
“The Woman With the Blue Star,” by Pam Jenoff
Non-Fiction:
“Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad
“Code Breaker,” by Walter Isaacson
“First Aid Manual: The Step-By-Step Guide for Everyone,” by Gina M. Piazza
“The Hill We Climb,” by Amanda Gorman
“North Carolina Potteries Through Time,” by Stephen C. Compton
“You Are Your Best Thing,” edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown
YA Fiction:
“Go the Distance: A Twisted Tale,” by Jen Calonita
Juvenile Fiction:
“Best Nerds Forever,” by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein
“Helicopter Man,” by Elizabeth Fensham
“Pippa Park Raises Her Game,” by Erin Yun
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Curious George: Curiosity Is…,” by Margret and H.A. Rey
“Hello World!” by Kelly Corrigan
“I’m On It!” by Andrea Tsurumi
“Magic Tree House: To the Future, Ben Franklin!” by Mary Pope Osborne
Step Readers:
“The Firefly With No Glow,” by Rebecca Smallberg
“I am Mary Anning,” by Brad Meltzer and Brooke Vitale
“Llama Llama Talent Show,” by Anna Dewdney
Large Print:
“Death With a Double Edge,” by Anne Perry
“The Lady Has a Past,” by Amanda Quick
“The Newcomer,” by Mary Kay Andrews
“No Way Out,” by Fern Michaels
“The Red Hook,” by James Patterson and David Ellis