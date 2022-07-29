...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
There is a question that has haunted many a librarian, book enthusiast and casual reader alike. From idle curiosity to serious debate, the question has been tossed around and argued in forums academic and social, friendly and acrimonious. It has haunted kitchens, living rooms, libraries, schools, street corners, and cars.
Does listening to an audiobook “count” as having read that book?
Is it “reading” if you don’t physically translate the symbols on the page to words with your own mind, but allow someone else to do it for you? Is it reading if someone reads to you in person? What is the difference between a parent or mentor reading a book to a child and a recorded audio production of a book streamed or played off disc?
As a (assistant) librarian and one of the aforementioned book enthusiasts, I’m here to offer my opinion. I’d like to say I’m here to offer the definitive opinion and settle the debate once and for all, but alas, I don’t think it will ever truly be settled — and I don’t know that anyone will consider me enough of an expert to settle it!
But before I deliver my verdict, why don’t we examine both sides of the argument for a moment?
The most popular arguments in favor of audiobooks-as-reading tend to be as follows: A) reading or listening, you’re still experiencing a written story; B) listening to audiobooks is as beneficial for the brain as reading; C) the only change between listening and reading is that you skip the step of “decoding” the written language on the page; and D) audiobooks make books more accessible.
The most popular arguments against them counting as reading tend to go like this: A) you aren’t actually reading, you’re listening. That’s it. That’s all I could find. Except for the occasional B) if you listen, someone else might influence your interpretation of the text; or C) if listening can count as reading, why can’t watching TV or movies.
By now I’m sure you’ve formed your own opinion. Is it listening? Is it reading? Is it something in between? And on which side will the crazy library lady land?
Ok, here’s my opinion: why are we even asking this question?
Hear me out (or read me out?) — what does it matter if it “counts” or not? Is limiting the definition of reading really more important than encouraging the discovery of words, however it’s possible for an individual to discover them?
Often, we take for granted the abilities that we have. We take for granted that the symbols on the page make sense; that we can even see them; that we can comprehend them with only a little (mostly pleasurable) effort. We take all these things for granted, when really, the fact is that not everyone is the same.
And if everyone isn’t the same, why should we try to make the definition of reading fit into a specific pigeonhole?
If it’s acceptable — in fact, highly encouraged — to read to your child to promote their reading skills, it’s acceptable to be read to at any age, to promote your reading skills. A book is a book, and it feeds the hunger no matter how it is consumed.
Be sure to swing by the Tyrrell County Public Library for your next book, be it paper, e-book or audiobook.
And ask a staff member about the Libby app, which lets you borrow books, e-books and audiobooks virtually!
Megan Crawford is Assistant Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.