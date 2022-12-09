Breaking ground for the new Career and Technical Education Center are (left to right) School Board member Lee Scripture, School Board Chair Karen Clough, Janie Gibbs, School Board member, Tyrell County Commission Chairman Tommy Everett, School Board Vice Chair Robin Dunbar, School Superintendent Dr. Karen Roseboro, County Commission Vice Chair Nina B. Griswell, and County Manager David L. Clegg (County Manager).
COLUMBIA - School officials and Tyrell County Commissioners broke ground on a $1.2 million, 3,500-square-foot Career and Technical Education Learning Center on the campus of Columbia High School, Dec. 5 in Columbia.
The center will house the school’s technology center and host satellite classes offered by Beaufort Community College. The building, which will be built by the A.R. Chesson Company, will be constructed previously occupied by the county’s board of education offices, which were destroyed by flooding in the aftermath of a hurricane in 2011.
Initial funding for the building was received in 2018 when Tyrell County was awarded a $637,000 grant from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. The county was required to contribute an additional $213,000 toward construction.
In 2022 the county was granted an additional $350,000 from the NC Capital Fund toward the project. The N.C. Education Lottery is the source of funds for the grants.
Tyrell County was eligible for the grant because of its designation as a Tier 1, low-wealth county by the state.