The Tyrrell County Department of Social Services board will have an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.

The meeting will be held in the DSS Conference Room at 102 North Road St. in Columbia.

The meeting is for the purpose of appointing Valerie Phelps as Acting Director of Tyrrell County’s Department of Social Services.

