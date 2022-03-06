Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 79F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 6, 2022 @ 9:14 am
The Tyrrell County Department of Social Services board will have an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
The meeting will be held in the DSS Conference Room at 102 North Road St. in Columbia.
The meeting is for the purpose of appointing Valerie Phelps as Acting Director of Tyrrell County’s Department of Social Services.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
