COLUMBIA – Tyrrell County’s COVID-19 positive rate count is the lowest in the region.
Of the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department coverage region, Tyrrell County’s numbers are significantly lower than Martin and Washington counties.
Martin County’s current positive COVID-19 case count is still an alarming amount.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Tuesday, there have been a total of 516 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 29 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes six new cases since Sept. 24. Of the overall cases, there have been nine breakthrough cases.
The data reported 15 new positive cases since last week’s update.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been six deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began, but none in the last week.
There have been a total of 1,514 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in Washington County. There are currently 120 active cases in Washington County, including 24 new cases since Sept. 24. There have been 20 breakthrough cases.
The data reported 54 new positive cases since last week’s update.
A total of 3,484 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths have occurred in Martin County. There is currently 430 active cases in Martin County, including 30 new cases since Sept. 24. There have been 52 breakthrough cases. The data reports 104 new positive cases since last week’s update.
Currently, there are 20 individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a decrease of 13 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 related complications since last week’s update.
There have been 1,382,231 total cases and 16,235 deaths in North Carolina, 43,788,973 total cases and 706,723 deaths in the United States and 232,849,758 total cases and 4,765,610 deaths globally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Sept. 24, there were three active COVID-19 cases in the student population, and 16 students currently in quarantine. This is out of a total of 544 Tyrrell County students.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has two active COVID-19 cases within the staff, and one case of a staff member on quarantine. This is out of 138 total staff members.
As of Sept. 24, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility. Two staff members and one resident have tested positive. The second outbreak is at the Carrolton of Williamston, a nursing home, in Martin County. There have been 14 staff members and 44 residents test positive.
The newest outbreak was at the Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home, in Washington County. Three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Tyrrell County, 1,908 residents, or 48 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,740 residents or 43 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,740 residents, or 50 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 4,928 residents, or 43 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
As of Sept. 21 there have been 4,423 total diagnostic tests completed in Tyrrell County. This is 110.1 percent of the population. Washington County has had 19,160 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 169.1 percent of the population. Martin County has had 34,515 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 153.8 percent of the population.
From Sept. 5 through Sept. 18 Tyrrell County has had a positive test rate of 8.4 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 10.8 percent and Martin County’s rate has been 14.5 percent.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.