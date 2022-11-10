There are teacher workdays and then, there are teacher work days.
There are teacher workdays and then, there are teacher work days.
On Friday Oct. 28, Tyrrell County Schools students were out of school for the day, due to a teacher workday.
However, on this particular teacher workday, the one before Halloween, the teachers were working outside in the high school courtyard, setting up a Tyrrell County Fall Festival.
“The high school has held this event for the past few years,” said educator Miriam Fauth. “CTE Director Sheila Cumiskey oversees the event with a very supportive group of teachers and helpers, which is a big hit every year.”
The festival brings hours of creative fun to the Tyrrell County students.
This year the events included A Haunted House Maze walk, which was scarily constructed inside the darkened media center.
“Children walked through the maze to find a few surprises, jumping out at them. The courtyard was filled games, crafts and pumpkin painting, along with a small animal petting area,” explained Fauth.
Bursting balloon games, a beanbag toss, weaving webs with dark glow spiders at the craft station and making popsicle ghosts enthralled the kids throughout the courtyard. There were even hayrides behind a shiny green tractor.
Live entertainment in the form of festive Fall tunes accompanied grilled hot dogs and popcorn.
And while the celebration of Fall was in the air, the cafeteria tables were filled with free clothes and shoes and a few free bikes were even up for grabs.
The event was enjoyed by all who attended and especially those who volunteered as they had as much fun as the kids.
“It was lovely to see so many happy faces enjoying the very special event. Tyrrell County truly appreciated this community time, only made possible by some very special people that offered their time,” said Fauth in closing.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.
Staff Writer
