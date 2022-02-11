The Tyrrell County Board of Commissioners recognized several employees during their meeting on Feb. 1.
County Manager David L. Clegg acknowledged each employee and their service to Tyrrell County and handed them specialized pins for their achievements.
Some employees from the Department of Social Services could not be present due to COVID-19 quarantine concerns, but Clegg assured the board that a separate ceremony would occur in the future for DSS.
The employees recognized at five years of service were the following:
• Raymond Allen – Deputy;
• Kevin Sawyer – Sheriff; and
• Meredith Shively — DSS Income Maintenance Caseworker II. Meredith handles adult medicaid;
The employees recognized at 10 years of service were the following:
• Major Shively — Chief Deputy; and
• Jacklyn McNutt — DSS Income Maintenance Caseworker II. Jacklyn handles medicaid transportation and adult medicaid;
The employees recognized at 15 years of service were the following:
• Kristy Honeycutt — DSS Income Maintenance Caseworker II. Kristy supervises the medicaid staff, as well as maintains a caseload in adult medicaid; and
• Coletta Sykes — Water Department.
“We do this every year to honor our employees and the landmarks in their careers,” Clegg said.
The board thanked all employees, both present and not present, for their continued contributions and service towards making Tyrrell County a better place.
At the conclusion of the board meeting, the employee of the year was recognized and awarded.
Johnny Spencer, who retired on Dec. 31, 2021, was previously employed as Utilities Director for Tyrrell County for 30 years.
Other business conducted or reviewed by the board at the meeting includes:
• Clegg presented his county manager report, in which he announced that Tyrrell County is reporting its highest amount of collected unpaid taxes in many years. For the 2021 calendar year, 91 percent of unpaid taxes were collected. Only around $280,000 remains delinquent. This stands in contrast to previous years from 2015 to 2020, which hovered around 86 percent to 89 percent per year;
• The board unanimously approved passage of General Fund Budget Amendment 30;
• The board unanimously approved a 2022 March For Meals proclamation, which declares March 2022 a month to honor Meals on Wheels and celebrate its community contributions;
• The board unanimously approved a new conflict of interest policy;
• The board decided to attend an upcoming meeting with Dr. Nicholas Didow of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on Feb. 7. Didow will be presenting details on the Harbor Town Ferry Project to the Columbia Town Council at their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. The proposed ferry project could connect Plymouth, Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City, Columbia and potentially Manteo via passenger ferries across the Albemarle Sound. The board agreed to bring the county clerk to record the meeting; and
• The board approved unanimously to allow an easement to service the county’s new maintenance building with natural gas. The easement was granted to Piedmont Natural Gas.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com..