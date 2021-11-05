COLUMBIA - Tyrrell County has reached less than 10 active COVID-19 cases.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is seeing a dramatic decline in active cases and hospitalizations after a several month surge in COVID-19 cases..
All three counties, served by the health department, have a positive case count of less than 75 cases each. The case count has continued to steadily decline.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray, there have been a total of 567 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently nine active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes two new cases since Oct. 29. Of the overall cases, there have been 12 breakthrough cases.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,635 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 28 active cases in Washington County, including five new cases since Oct. 29. There have been 44 breakthrough cases.
There have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 3,731 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
Martin County had two new COVID-19 related deaths since last week. This brings the total number of deaths to 76.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patients,” said Gray.
There are currently 68 active cases in Martin County, including six new cases since Oct. 29.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Oct. 29, there are five active COVID-19 cases in the student population, and there are 35 students currently in quarantine. There are 544 Tyrrell County students.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has no active COVID-19 cases or cases of quarantine within the staff.
As of Oct. 29, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
None of the outbreaks are in Tyrrell County.
The outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home, that has had five staff member COVID-19 positive cases. There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
An outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Three staff member have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,950 residents, or 49 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,838 residents or 46 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 6,006 residents, or 52 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,353 residents, or 46 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
According to Gray, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five through 11 years old last week.
“Next, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices will meet to review and recommend the vaccine. After that, the CDC Director will review and make a final recommendation. Once that process is complete, providers can begin administering the vaccine to the age group,” he added.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
