Although Native American Heritage Month drew to a close Tuesday, at the Tyrrell County Library, the program was a huge success.
Seventeen children participated in the final celebration, which included a “Friendsgiving” potluck feast for which participating families contributed.
Program coordinator Lynda Mastronado was excited about the program which was held weekly, focusing on four indigenous tribes, Inuit, Sioux, Navajo and Cherokee.
“We need to keep the story of Native Americans alive,” said Mastronado.
Tuesday’s program focused on the book, “We are Grateful” by author Traci Sorell. Sorell lives with her family in the Cherokee Nation and has written numerous books directed at children.
In 2022, Sorell shared two new titles. Her fiction picture book, Powwow Day, illustrated by Madelyn Goodnight, shines a spotlight on illness and the healing power of family and community.
Recently, Sorell released the first chapter book biography about the life of Wilma Mankiller, the late Cherokee Nation Principal Chief. The story reveals to young readers that not all leaders come from advantaged backgrounds and those challenges help them serve others.
As the readers took part in Tuesday’s Cherokee program, they further learned of the plight of indigenous people.
Following the reading, participants enjoyed the food prepared with the indigenous in mind. A feast of Three Sisters Stew, a traditional Native American recipe from the Iroquois Nation was accompanied by Blueberry Corn Bread. The “Three Sisters” refers to the three main crops of some North American tribes: corn, squash and beans.
There was also Mohawk Milk Cake, Kale, Quinoa and Bean Salad and Fried Squirrel, all in the Cherokee Nation tradition.
“It was a wonderful event. Everyone enjoyed the pot luck and learning about what to be grateful for,” Mastronado said.
Following the reading the children had to write down what they were grateful for. Those thoughts will be on display at the Tyrrell County Library, located at 414 Main St. in Columbia.