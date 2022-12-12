The holidays can be a chaotic time of year. How can we enjoy ourselves when we are running here and there, worrying about spending money and eating indulgently?

Tyrrell County Library would like to remind you that we have a quiet place that is a refuge awaiting you. Need a healthy recipe to bring to that event? We have cookbooks. Need to search the computer to order something for your loved ones? We have computers. Need to read a paper and relax? We have the Chowan Herald plus many other papers and comfy chairs in the adult section of the library.

Lynda J. Mastronardo is an Assistant Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.