...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The holidays can be a chaotic time of year. How can we enjoy ourselves when we are running here and there, worrying about spending money and eating indulgently?
Tyrrell County Library would like to remind you that we have a quiet place that is a refuge awaiting you. Need a healthy recipe to bring to that event? We have cookbooks. Need to search the computer to order something for your loved ones? We have computers. Need to read a paper and relax? We have the Chowan Herald plus many other papers and comfy chairs in the adult section of the library.
How about a movie for the family to enjoy together? We have those too.
We also have many programs. Most of our programs this month are family oriented. Come listen to a story by Santa and get a free book on Saturday, Dec. 17. This month we have three story times for youths to explore the holidays by local community members on three different celebrations.
Let’s find the commonality of the holiday season and understanding of different cultures and religions. Our Hanukkah story time is Monday, Dec. 12 with Miriam Fauth, Advent is on Thursday, Dec. 15 with Ben Van Staalduinen of the Methodist Church next to the library and Kwanzaa is on Monday, Dec. 19 with Sherry Robinson. All story times are at 3:30 pm.
After the story there will be either a craft or activity, so you can bring the kids once school gets out. Don’t forget our weekly Film Club (for 15 and above) on Tuesdays!
Make sure to stay up to date by following us on Facebook and on our website: