Writing a book of any sort is a monumental task.
But for Tyrrell County residents Renee Hodges and Hollie Lyn Hewitt, the task prompted a chance encounter. They found writing relieved stress and that laid the foundation for a friendship while planting the seed for a local publishing imprint.
The Doodlefina Adventure Press was born. Based in Creswell, the self- published imprint was the brainchild of Hodges, who wrote stories to read to her children at bedtime. Eventually her kids coaxed her to put them in book form and self-publish them.
My Brother is Yucky, a children’s book emphasizing the name is the imprint’s first publication and sales according to Hodges are “encouraging.”
“I have always told stories to my children, either at bed time or when they were sick and needed a giggle. The title of this book came about because boys are just yucky, and growing up I semi-enjoyed my own yucky brother,” said Hodges. “I have always written as a source of stress relief and enjoyment, but never professionally.”
Until now, that is. But the author needed an illustrator.
Enter Hollie Lyn Hewitt.
According to Hodges, Hewitt, her business partner and the books’ Illustrator began drawing at an early age.
“She learned her talents and her eye for imagination helped her to cope with stress,” said Hodges. “This book has encouraged her to continue doing art and push beyond challenging boundaries. Both Hollie and I work at Tyrrell County DSS as IMCs,” added Hodges.
The business partners became acquainted due to the loss of family members to Cystic Fibrosis. Their loss served as a bonding mechanism and a friendship began.
When they met they had no idea they would soon become partners in a publishing venture.
Hodges was born and raised on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Since she was young, she adventured in books and stories. The author claims reading is still one of her greatest joys. She always enjoyed telling her four boys all kinds of stories and they have encouraged her to share them.
“Self-publishing has been a challenge, but one that we have both enjoyed. We’ve learned so much and hope to continue with the process.,” said the author.
Hewitt is a native of Creswell, and has a passion for art and illustration.
“I am looking forward to illustrating the books in the DoodleFina collection. I believe in being your own person and being true to yourself, as well as expressing love for your passions. I’m excited to bring my art to a young audience and hope to spark some imaginations through these illustrations,” said Hewitt.
Doodlefina Adventure Press is preparing to send their second book to print soon. Titled Beatrice and Her Razz-Ma-Tazz! the book is written around the main character, Beatrice. According to the publishers, “she’s fun, silly, a little weird and always up to something.”
Aside from the Beatrice series, the duo also have three other books planned to be published.
“Hollie and I are both hoping to make this a full-time career. At this time we are not taking on new authors as we want to build a solid foundation, however, we are keeping it in mind for future plans,” claimed Hodges.
Currently, My Brother is Yucky is available online at doodlefina.com, the Inner Banks Mercantile in Columbia and the restaurant, The Black Pelican in Kitty Hawk.
The current book My Brother is Yucky! retails for $12.99. The publishers are currently reaching out or are in negotiations with a number of Art Leagues, Non Profit Organizations, the Bertie County Public Library, the Perquimans County Library and a handful of coffee cafes to perform readings from My Brother is Yucky.