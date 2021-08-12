Students are expected to adhere to standards of dress and appearance. Parents are asked to partner with the school district to monitor student attire to help adhere to the guiding principles set forth in the policy.
Students may not wear or carry clothing, jewelry, book bags, or other personal articles that:
- Depict profanity, vulgarity, obscenity, or violence;
- Promote the use or abuse of alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs;
- Are prohibited under Policy 4328 (Gang and Gang Related Activity);
- or any other provision of the Code of Student Conduct
- threaten the health or safety of staff or student; or
- are reasonably likely to create a substantial disruption of the educational process or operations of the school.
Students must wear clothing that covers their skin from chest to mid-thigh with opaque (non-see through) fabric in front, back and on the sides.
Clothing must cover undergarments, breasts, genitals and buttocks must be covered with opaque (non-see-through)fabric.
Students must wear shoes at all times except when changing for physical education or athletic practices or events or when specifically directed otherwise by a teacher or administrator.
Bedroom shoes are not acceptable.
TOPS:
- Shirts must cover the entire back and have a sleeve.
- No off the shoulder tops, halters/ strapless.
- Must cover the back so that no area where a conventional bra is worn on a female or the mid-point on the shoulder blades is exposed.
- Traditional sleeveless undershirts,muscle shirts, racer back or T back shirts are not acceptable tops under this policy.
- No pajamas will be worn by students.
- Any outerwear such as coats or jackets must remain unzipped while inside the building.
BOTTOMS:
- Pants worn below hips are unacceptable.
- Pants/Jeans cannothave any holes, rips, tears, or resemble tears, rips, holes, etc.
- Leggings are permitted when worn under appropriate length dress, skirts, shorts, or skorts or when a shirt completely covers buttocks.
- Shorts, skirts, dresses, etc.must be no less than 4 inches from above the top of the knee.
- Elastic waist pants, solid sweat pants and athletic joggers are acceptable.
- Clothing must be suitable for all scheduled classroom activities including physical education, science labs, wood shop, and other activities where unique hazards exist. Specialized courses may require specialized attire, such as sports uniforms or safety gear.
HATS:
- Hats, “do-rags”, skull caps, bandanas of any kind of head-covering, hoods, hair rollers, and sunglasses worn over the eyes shall not be allowed while inside thebuilding.
- Head coverings that conceal identity, prohibit the identification of students, or impede the learning process are generally prohibited in the school building.
- However, students may wear head coverings in the school building as an expression of sincerely held religious belief (e.g., hijabs or yarmulkes) or cultural expression (e.g., geles) or to reasonably accommodate medical or disability-related issue (e.g., protective helmets).
Exceptions to this dress code policy must be approved in advance by the Superintendent, as it relates to Homecoming, Spirit Week or other district approved fundraisers.