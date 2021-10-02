It will soon be time to celebrate!
The Partnership for the Sounds will host a ribbon cutting for the reopening of the Tyrrell County Visitor’s at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
The event will celebrate the renovation of the facility, which was completed by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Tim Hass of NCDOT said the facility had received a new standing seam metal roof to replace the old shingle roof which had been damaged by age and multiple hurricanes.
While the facility was closed for renovations, the exterior color scheme was updated and the porches and railings were replaced with composite material to complete the facelift.
In addition, the interior of the facility received a new coat of paint and the lobby counter was upgraded, as well as partition and sink upgrades in the rest area of the building.
Included among the dignitaries planning to attend the ribbon cutting will be State Sen. Bob Steinburg, State Rep. Ed Goodwin and DOT Board Member Allen Moran.
The ribbon cutting and reopening ceremony will be held at the Center, which is located at 203 South Ludington Dr. in Columbia.