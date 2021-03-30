Growing up in Coventry, Rhode Island, I had many wonderful experiences in Troop 11 of our local Boy Scouts organization with countless camping trips and opportunities to learn about the world.
At Camp Yawgoog (the last “g” is silent) in Richmond, we spent many summers learning how to carve wood, swim a mile, and master the high ropes course! In addition to all of the fun, it was also a time to earn as many merit badges as possible.
Roughly half of the merit badges I earned came from Camp Yawgoog. One of the most difficult badges that I took was the Forestry merit badge, through which I learned how to identify a variety of plants, how they could be used to treat rashes and other ailments, and which ones could even make tea.
While Scouting may seem a bit old fashioned, it taught me many life skills that I carry with me to this day. Troop 11 Coventry was also encouraged to go out into the community and learn as much as we could while helping our neighbors.
My band teacher, Mr. Costa, helped me earn my Bugling and Music merit badges, and my town librarian, Mrs. Farmer, helped me earn my Library merit badge, which I am using today!
Scouting has changed since I made Eagle and aged out, and, in all honesty, I am happy with the changes. The organization is now open to both young men and young women, and continues to provide opportunities and education to all members.
In Tyrrell County, I am proud to congratulate a new Eagle in our ranks. On March 25th, 2021, Jacob Fauth took his Eagle Board of Review and has been admitted to the rank of Eagle Scout. This is a major accomplishment to say the least! He is Tyrrell’s first Eagle Scout since 2015.
Jacob is an intelligent and kind young man that is a familiar face at the Library. For years Jacob has participated in our Summer Reading Program and, whenever conducting an assignment for school, turned to the Library to conduct his research.
It makes me so proud to see Jacob earn the rank of Eagle, and, as a frequent patron at the Library, I know that he knows how to “be prepared.” His name will be added to the Library’s plaque that records all of the Scouts that have achieved the rank of Eagle in Tyrrell County.
Congratulations, Jacob, from one Eagle to another—be proud of all your hard work! I know you will do great things!
Looking for a new book or movie? Check out some of our new arrivals! Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“Daughter of Cana,” by Angela Hunt
“From This Moment,” by Elizabeth Camden
“Life After Death,” by Sister Souljah
“A Matter of Life and Death,” by Phillip Margolin
“Meant to Be,” by Jude Deveraux
“The Other Emily,” Dean Koontz
“The Paris Library,” by Janet Skeslien
“Return to Me,” by Lynn Austin
“Robot Dreams,” Isaac Asimov
“The Rose Code,” by Kate Quinn
“The Russian Cage,” by Charlaine Harris
“To the Farthest Shores,” by Elizabeth Camden
“The Uncollected Stories of Allan Gurganus,” by Allan Gurganus
“Win,” by Harlan Coben
Non-Fiction:
“Greek Fire,” by Maureen Connors Santelli
“Unfinished,” by Priyanka Chopra Jones
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Ant-Man: World Hive,” by Zeb Wells
“Avengers: Volume 3,” by Jonathan Hickman
“Big Ideas that Changed the World: Machines that Think!” by Don Brown
“Jellaby: The Lost Monster,” by Kean Soo
“How to Write Well,” by Tim De Lisle
“Marvel Tsum Tsum Takeover!” by Jacob Chabot
“Savage Avengers: Enter the Dragon,” by Gerry Duggan
“Star Wars Jedi Academy: Revenge of the Sis,” by Jarrett J. Krosoczka and Amy Ignatow
“Top 10 Deadliest Sharks,” by Joe Brusha
“What Does Consent Really Mean?” by Pete Wallis and Thalia Wallis
YA Fiction:
“All the Tides of Fate,” by Adalyn Grace
“Chain of Iron,” by Cassandra Clare
“Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children: The Desolations of Devil’s Acre,” by Ransom Riggs
Juvenile Fiction:
“Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories,” by Jeff Kinney
“When You Trap a Tiger,” by Tae Keller
“Wings of Fire: The Dangerous Gift,” by Tui T. Sutherland
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“A Walk in London,” by Salvatore Rubbino
“Circle,” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen
“Peppa Pig and the Earth Day Adventure,” by Candlewick Entertainment
“The Berenstain Bears’ St. Patrick Day,” by Mike Berenstain
Step Readers:
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!” by Julia March
“Go, Go, Tractors!” by Candice Ransom
“Raya and the Last Dragon: The Fight for Kumandra,” by Natasha Bouchard
Audiobooks:
“The Russian,” by James Patterson and James O. Born