COLUMBIA - The Tyrrell County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to continue the district’s COVID optional mask policy, while also approving a plan to launch an online Superintendent applicant site to support the search for Superintendent Oliver Holley’s replacement. Holley is leaving June 30.
After a presentation by North Carolina School Board Association (NCSBA) Staff Attorney Nancy Black outlining the sections and functionality of the proposed site, the board had the option of two application formats each with different hiring dates and voted unanimously on what was called “Timeline Two.”
“Timeline One has an application date of May 30th and a start date after Labor Day. Timeline Two has a May 16th application deadline and an August start date. That’s really the only difference,” said Black.
NCSBA is the professional organization that represents local boards of education in North Carolina. It is a member-driven association supporting the school governance team — school board members, superintendents, senior administrative staff and board assistants — in the constant complexities of leadership roles.
Black explained in detail the various sections of the site outlining the slight differences in each timeline.
“I like Timeline Two,” said School board member Robin Dunbar adding, “I think most of our community wants to get this done soon.”
School Board Vice Chair Lee Scripture agreed, saying the “three weeks difference in hiring is huge.”
Once the site is launched, applicants will be able to fill out an online application, answer specific questions and upload documents for review.
The plan has specific time and action deadlines for the board. While advertising for the candidates is scheduled to begin this week and the application deadline is May 16, the board will be presented with applications to review as early as May 20.
NCSBA will conduct internet and social media searches of the candidates selected for interviews in compliance with applicable legal standards and by May 31 the board will begin reviewing applications for first round interviews.
In light of the continued decrease in COVID cases there was little discussion on continuing the optional mask policy.
Though the board encourages students, employees and visitors to follow public health guidance regarding the use of face coverings while in school buildings, such use is not required at this time. The use of face coverings is required only when on school buses or other school transportation vehicles, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in the CDC Order that requires the wearing of face coverings on all public transportation.
This policy will remain in effect for the 2021-2022 school year.
Dr. Wayne Talley of Tyrrell Elementary School also highlighted plans for this year’s Easter Egg Hunt.
“With Easter just around the corner the staff at Tyrrell Elementary School is happy to announce this year’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 14. We’re very excited about this. It may seem a little goofy, but people have to understand these kids have been deprived of fun for the last two years,” said Tally.
The festivities will take place in three separate areas at Tyrrell Elementary to accommodate social distancing.
For more information and updates on this year’s Easter Egg Hunt go to https://tes.tyrrell.k12.nc.us/apps/news/article/1592439
