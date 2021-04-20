Superintendent Oliver A. Holley announced last week that an employee for Tyrrell County Schools has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Additionally, Holley said the school system has determined that no other employees or students are required to quarantine as a result of case.
Under the guidance of the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health Department, the school system will work closely with the Martin-Tyrrell- Washington Health Department on this case and any further exposures.
Schools continue to utilize Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to reduce viral transmission and keep our children and school personnel healthy and safe.
Parents and family members can assist this effort by promoting healthy behaviors and following these practices:
● Stay home from school or work if sick, even if symptoms are mild.
● Wear a face covering in areas where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
● Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or sleeve), and then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
● Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
● Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
● Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
● Take care of your health overall. Stay current on your vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, eat well, and exercise to help your body stay resilient. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provides information about COVID-19 and for parents and concerned family members. The CDC offers tips to keep children healthy during this time.