Tyrrell students return to face to face classes

Tyrrell County Board of Education decided Thursday during a special meeting to return students to face to face instruction four days a week, following the school system’s current schedule.
Wednesdays will remain a Remote Learning Day for all students and meal delivery will continue to be provided on that day. PreK through 5th grade students will return to school under “Plan A” as outlined in the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Strong Schools NC Toolkit.
This means students will return under, “Minimal Social Distancing”; following all public health requirements in the toolkit, except the Six Feet Social Distancing requirements as found on page 8 of the “Strong Schools Toolkit”.
However, the district will make every effort to provide adequate spacing for students within all parts of the building. Cloth masks will continue as a requirement in all buildings, at all times; unless at lunch or during an approved mask break.
Students in 6th through 12th grade will return under “Plan B” of the recent guidance, meaning we will follow, “all public health requirements in the toolkit, in addition to the 6ft social distancing requirement”, as outlined in the Strong Schools Toolkit.
Also cloth masks will be required to be worn in all buildings, at all times, unless at lunch or during an approved mask break.
“We are looking forward to your student returning and will provide additional information on that date, next week,” Superintendent Oliver A. Holley said.
School system began contacting parents on Monday, March 8, to gain additional information to assist us in the final planning oft his transition. During these calls, the school system will ask if your desire for your child to return to Face to Face instruction 4 days a week, or remain in Remote Learning for the remainder of the school year.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; “StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit” updated March 4th, 2021https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open