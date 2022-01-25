COLUMBIA – The COVID-19 case count is still climbing.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is seeing a dramatic increase in active cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads.
All three counties served by the district health department have a positive case count that is increasing at an alarming rate, and more breakthrough cases are being reported.
“We are currently experiencing an extremely large volume of positive cases reported from several testing service providers. The number of new cases in our district is likely much higher than official case totals indicate. The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination. Avoid large indoor gatherings, mask appropriately and continue to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene,” said Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray.
According to a latest report from Gray before going to press, there have been 862 total COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 63 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes 36 new cases reported since Friday, Jan. 20. Of the overall cases, there have been 58 breakthrough cases.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 2,765 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 222 active cases in Washington County, including 196 new cases reported since Friday, Jan. 20. There have been 161 breakthrough cases.
There have been 41 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 5,485 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
There are currently 427 active cases in Martin County, including 197 new cases reported since Friday, Jan. 20. There have been 253 breakthrough cases.
Martin County has had 80 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began. This includes one new COVID-19 related death since Friday, Jan. 20.
“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caretakers of this patient,” said Gray.
Currently, there are 13 individuals hospitalized regionally.
The Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard as of Jan. 23 shows 33 total current active cases, including 23 students and 10 staff members. There are currently 55 students and no staff members in quarantine.
As of Jan. 18, there are five ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The cases are updated every Tuesday.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, where 7 staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
An outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Three staff members have tested positive.
There are currently two facility outbreaks in Washington County.
The Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home, has reported five staff members and 11 resident cases.
Cypress Manor, a Washington County residential care facility, has reported four staff member cases.
In Tyrrell County, 2,044 residents, or 51 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,936 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 799 or 41 percent booster doses administered.
In Washington County, 6,327 residents, or 55 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,692 residents, or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 2,739 or 48 percent booster doses administered.
In Martin County, 11,760 residents, or 52 percent of the 22,440 have received their first vaccination, and 10, 918 residents or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 4,203 or 38 percent booster doses administered.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
From Jan. 2 through Jan. 15, Tyrrell County’s percentage of COVID-19 tests that were positive was 27.8 percent.
Washington County’s percentage of positive tests were 36.2 percent and Martin County’s was 33.6 percent.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
