Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 10:10 pm
Editor
COLUMBIA – Two incumbents were re-elected to the Tyrrell County Board of Education Tuesday night, according to unofficial results.
School board chair Karen Clough and fellow board member Robin Dunbar were re-elected with 148 and 167 votes respectively.
Joining them on the board of education will be Joni Marie Liverman, the night’s top vote-getter with 221 votes.
Liverman’s victory means incumbent Carlos Armstrong was not re-elected to his post. He finished last among six candidates with 29 votes.
The other two seeking board seats were B.B. Hopkins (117 votes) and D.M. “Matt” Bryant (93).
Tyrrell County voters supported both winners of the U.S. Senate primaries. Cheri Beasley received 224 votes in the Democratic primary while Ted Budd received 217 in the Republican Primary.
Erica Smith edged Don Davis for Tyrrell County’s support for the Democratic nomination for the First District U.S. Congress nod, 161-138.
Martin County’s Brent Roberson was favored by Republicans in Tyrrell County in the First District race with 136 votes.
In the Democratic nomination for the N.C. Senate seat in District 3, Valerie Jordan received support from Tyrrell County voters 200-104 over incumbent Sen. Ernestine Byrd Bazemore.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
