USDA Farm Service's Nguyen honored for excellence

USDA Farm Service Agency employee, Jennifer Nguyen, recognized as District #6 Employee of the Quarter for the 1st quarter of 2021
Congratulations go out to “Jennifer Nguyen” on being selected as the Employee of the Quarter for District #6 for the 1st quarter of 2021. Nguyen has worked as a Program Technician in the Tyrell/Dare and Washington County FSA offices since 2018. Debbie Houston, FSA District Director, said she is very deserving of this recognition.
Nguyen administers various FSA Farm Programs for the farmers in Tyrrell, Dare and Washington counties, focusing mainly on ARC/PLC, Compliance, CRP and MAL. More recently, she has been very instrumental in assisting everyone during the COVID-19 Pandemic. She’s a team player within the office and throughout the District. She enjoys serving the farmers in her area where she is always on the cutting edge of new technology.
Nguyen was instrumental in leading the district training for One Span and Box which are alternative methods of communication for necessary paperwork needed by the county office. This has been a HUGE asset to her co-workers and the producers. She has been tasked by FSA leadership with an awesome opportunity to present a virtual BOX/OneSpan training session for our upcoming 2021 NASCOE Southeast Area Employee Association Rally.
Nguyen is a proud Alumni of both Columbia Early College High School and East Carolina University. In her spare time, she likes to bake and decorate desserts. She also enjoys various crafting projects such as constructing greeting cards and painting. She is a member of the Albemarle Church of Christ.
Nguyen has demonstrated she has what it takes to get the job done and we couldn’t be more excited to see what the future holds for her with FSA. She is a true asset for our organization and the farming community she serves.
The Farm Service Agency’s mission is serving farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through the delivery of agricultural programs.