The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced a significant expansion of access to high-speed internet, health care and educational services for thousands of rural North Carolinians.
Tyrrell County Schools partnered with Johnston County Public Schools to acquire grant funding to increase and upgrade student access to technology.
Vilsack said, “Today’s announcement continues to move forward President (Joe) Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda by prioritizing economic growth in rural America and investing in the backbone of our country – the middle class.”
“For too long, the ‘digital divide’ has left too many people living in rural communities behind: unable to compete in the global economy and unable to access the services and resources that all Americans need,” Vilsack added. “As we build back better than we were before, the actions I am announcing today will go a long way toward ensuring that people who live or work in rural areas are able to tap into the benefits of broadband, including access to specialized health care, educational opportunities and the global marketplace.”
He added, “Rural people, businesses and communities must have affordable, reliable, high-speed internet so they can fully participate in modern society and the modern economy.”
Tyrrell County Schools Superintendent Oliver Holley said he was thankful for the district’s working together.
“We thank Dr. Eric Bracy and his team for agreeing to partner with the second smallest district in the state. Partnerships like this continue to place a priority on the education of all students,” Holley stated.
Through this partnership with Johnston County Public Schools we will utilize $54,534 of the $900,000 grant for technology and telecommunications equipment to implement a professional development network that will assist educators in responding more effectively to students and families in crisis, as well as provide a means for students to attend virtual support, counseling, and/or therapy sessions.
The project will benefit an estimated 14,000 students in the Johnston County Schools and Tyrrell County Schools.