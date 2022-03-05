Last week saw the beginning of the largest military attack in Europe since the end of the Second World War, and the world was changed overnight.
Through the news we saw an unprecedented assault on the independent, sovereign and democratic nation of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
But while at the beginning it seemed that Putin’s victory would be inevitable, we instead saw how pure human will and heroism emerged to bring hope to Ukraine and the world. Through the determination, grit and patriotism of the Ukrainian people and their international supporters (including thousands of brave individuals in the heart of Russia itself), we are bearing witness to one of the most legendary chapters in human history.
While my wife and I were discussing the tales of heroism emerging from the news, we were reminded in particular of the example of Horatius at the Pons Sublicius (the Pile Bridge) when an infant Roman Republic faced a siege from the Etruscan city-state of Clusium.
There, as the Roman people and army retreated to the walls of Rome, Horatius volunteered to defend the bridge for his retreating countrymen. Holding off soldier after soldier, he gave the Romans time to get to the wall — and destroy the bridge behind them as they sealed the gates.
In Ukraine, Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Skakun, a battalion engineer, held the bridge for Kyiv. As the Russian forces approached Kyiv on Thursday, Feb. 24, the Ukrainian military destroyed strategic bridges leading to the city in hopes of slowing down the advance.
When one of the detonators failed and could not be activated remotely, Skakun volunteered to stay and sacrificed his life to detonate the bridge, thus giving his people a chance to survive.
It is moments like these that define duty, courage and patriotism.
While Ukraine may be an ocean and continent away, and the people speak a different language and have different traditions, they are people. They have family and loved ones, and cherish liberty and freedom.
As a lover of history, I always look to the past to understand the present. An understanding of a people’s past helps one understand where they are coming from and why the traditions they hold are so important.
If you would like to learn more about the history and culture of Ukraine, please check out one of the many titles available in the Pettigrew Regional Library System, including the following: “The Truth About Chernobyl,” by Gregori Medvedev, “Kharkov 1942: Anatomy of a Military Disaster,” by David Glantz, “Midnight in Chernobyl,” by Adam Higginbotham and “The Decline and Fall of the Soviet Empire,” by Fred Coleman.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.