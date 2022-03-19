COLUMBIA – It is less than eight months until the 31st Annual Scuppernong River Festival unfolds on the streets of Columbia.
This year’s organizers are looking forward to a bigger and better festival than ever.
As planning is beginning for the Saturday, Oct. 8, festival, Columbia and Tyrrell County residents are invited to become part of the planning committee and to share ideas on how to make the festival one to remember. The committee meets monthly, at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday at the meeting room in the Tyrrell County Administrative Building, 108 South Water Street.
Opportunities for committee volunteers are numerous and varied — from music and entertainment to concessions, water activities and publicity, committee members will plan every detail of the day-long downtown street festival. There are never enough ideas or individuals to help. Just mark your calendar for Thursday, March 24, show up and offer to assist.
To let the committee know you want to help call 252-796-1371 or 252-796-2781 during regular weekday business hours.
The Scuppernong River Festival stretches the length of Main Street and includes the downtown streets and waterfront areas as well as the Columbia High school campus.
More than 8,000 people flock to the town of Columbia for food, fun and entertainment. Festivities begin with a parade down Main Street.
There will be water activities on the Scuppernong River and along the waterfront for all ages and there will be amusement rides for children. Music and entertainment will be staged at multiple locations. A fireworks show that organizers hope will be larger than ever will take place over the river, beginning at nightfall.
There will be an 8 p.m. concert in front of the Tyrrell County Courthouse with a band to be determined.