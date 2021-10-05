For those who want to kick off the celebrations early, Bob Waters will perform a prelude to Saturday’s Scuppernong River Festival Friday, Oct. 8 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Columbia.
Starting at 6 p.m., Waters will perform a musical documentary he wrote on the life and music of Stephan Foster, using a variety of folk instruments.
“The acoustics in the church are really wonderful for something like this,” he said. “It’s a good venue for the kind of instruments I play.”
Those include the autoharp and hammered dulcimer.
Waters wrote the one-act musical docu-drama on Foster – also known as America’s first composer - last year with help from an Artist’s Support Grant through the North Carolina Arts Council.
He said he wanted to give audience members an entertaining, educational and revealing glimpse into the musical genius of Foster.
Waters had hoped to perform the musical before now, but COVID-19 restrictions for large gatherings delayed his plans.
Friday will be the premiere performance.
“Mr. Foster was this nation’s first professional composer and is often referred to as the father of American music,” Waters said. “‘Oh! Susanna,’ was sung by people from all walks of life. Because the song was given worldwide distribution, it helped create the genre known as “Pop” music.”
Waters will perform Oh Susanna!, and 15 other songs - out of Foster’s more than 200 compositions.
“I want to take the audience ‘backstage’ - helping them understand how events in this man’s life shaped the content and character of his music,” he added.
The hour-long performance will include narration, commentary and a question-and-answer period.
Waters, who has lived in Tyrrell County more than 20 years, is proficient in a variety of instruments including baritone, bass, tuba, banjo and guitar. He also plays the piano, organ and flute.
He wrote the Foster musical to stretch his abilities.
“It took quite a bit of time and work,” he said, adding he enjoyed the process.
Waters is also slated to perform at Saturday’s 30th annual Scuppernong River Festival, which will include other musical performances, a car show, fireworks and a parade.
Waters also plans to perform the Foster musical at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at Rehoboth Church in Roper.