At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we feel the hot breeze of summer bearing down on us. Good thing the Library’s Summer Book Sale starts May 31 and runs through June 10th.
Our inventory is organized and ready for rollout, and let me tell you, we have a ton of great options for your next summer read. If you are a member of the Friends of the Library, show us your membership card, and you will receive 50 percent off everything you purchase.
When the book sale is over, the Summer Reading Program will begin.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,”, and the fun starts on June 14. We will be celebrating everything nautical and seaworthy — both real and imagined.
Our sign-up started last week on Monday, May 16, and, in the first two days, we had 20 young bibliophiles register for the Program. For ages two to 17, we have over 32 individual events planned across eight weeks.
Some of our future events include a visit from the Coast Guard, Lizard Land, the Edenton Fish Hatchery and even a magician.
As participants work their way through the reading requirement, they will earn fabulous prizes along the way. Kids that read 15 books or more and complete the reading requirements for the program will earn a special award at the end of the summer.
Sign your young reader up today to earn some awesome prizes and get updates on all of the fun events planned for the summer.
The last, but most crucial need for the summer is access to some of the latest releases and current bestsellers. At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we have you covered.
Check out below some of the latest books added to our collection, and all you need is a library card. Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“22 Seconds,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
“The Baxters,” by Karen Kingsbury
“By the Book,” by Jasmine Guillory
“The Club,” by Ellery Lloyd
“Death of the Black Widow,” by James Patterson and J.D. Parker
“Doña Barbara,” by Rómulo Gallegos
“Every Cloak Rolled in Blood,” by James Lee Burke
“Freddy and Fredericka,” by Mark Helprin
“The Good Earth,” by Pearl S. Buck
“The Homewreckers,” by Mary Kay Andrews
“I Will Die in a Foreign Land,” by Kalani Pickhart
“The Last White Rose,” by Alison Weir
“The Love of My Life,” by Rosie Walsh
“Love in the Time of Cholera,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
“Lover Arisen,” by J.R. Ward
“Nightwork,” by Nora Roberts
“One Italian Summer,” by Rebecca Serle
“Sea Glass Cottage,” by Irene Hannon
“The Summer Place,” by Jennifer Weiner
“When She Dreams,” Amanda Quick
Non-Fiction:
“Hip Hop Ukraine: Music, Race, and African Migration,” by Adriana N. Helbig
“How to be Perfect,” by Michael Schur
“Lessons from the Edge,” by Marie Yovanovitch
“Martin Luther King, Jr.: A Life,” by Marshall Frady
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose,” by Dav Pilkey
“My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic- Season 10, Volume 3,” by Celeste Bronfman, Thom Zhaler, and Jeremy Whitley
“Water Memory,” by Valerie Vernay and Mathieu Reynès
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“Omens Bite,” by P.C. Cast and Kristin Cast
“A Thousand Steps Into Night,” by Traci Chee
Juvenile Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“The Game Master Mansion Mystery,” by Matt and Rebecca Zamolo
“Who Was Jacques Cousteau?” by Nico Medina
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“Are You My Mother?” by P.D. Eastman
“Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” by Dr. Seuss
“Go, Dog, Go!” by P.D. Eastman
“It’s A Sign,” by Jarrett Pumphrey and Jerome Pumphrey
“The Lighthouse Cat,” by Sue Stainton and Anne Mortimer
“Scaredy Squirrel Gets a Surprise,” by Melanie Watt
“Treasure Hunters: The Ultimate Quest,” by James Patterson and Chris Grabenstein
“Wonderful You: With the Grouchy Ladybug,” by Eric Carle
Audiobooks:
“Death of the Black Widow,” by James Patterson and J.D. Parker
“Run Rose Run,” by James Patterson and Dolly Parton
“Steal,” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan
Large Print:
“Dream Town,” by David Baldacci
“A Family Affair,” by Robyn Carr
“Fear Thy Neighbor,” by Fern Michaels
“High Stakes,” by Danielle Steel
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Library.