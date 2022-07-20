Megan Crawford

One of the best decisions I’ve made recently — literarily speaking — has to be reading chapter books to my sons before bed. We always read for a while, but they (and frankly I) have been getting tired of our much-loved collection of children’s picture books.

Apparently two overflowing bookcases aren’t enough for a six-year-old and a four-year-old, but maybe that’s just because of who their mother is.

