Tomorrow is the start of April and the start of National Poetry Month!
Proposed in 1995 and started in 1996 by the Academy of American Poets with the support of educators, librarians, booksellers, authors and others in literature, National Poetry Month celebrates everything that is poetry and promotes literacy.
Unlike other prose forms, poetry is hard to pin down and define. Novels and non-fiction books are easy to categorize.
For instance, The Lord of the Rings is easily defined as high-fantasy fiction and The Prince, by Niccolò Machiavelli, is non-fiction centering on political science and history.
While there may be fusions of different genres in novels, such as The Witcher, a combination of fantasy and science fiction, it is always easy to define as fiction simply by the subject matter and how the writing is presented.
Poetry, by contrast, follows no such rules. A poem can be as short as a few words on a page or span over a thousand pages. The form can follow specific literary structures, such as a couplet, haiku, acrostic, sonnet, or epic style. Commonly poems tend to have a rhyming scheme or rhythmic structure, but this is not required. With free verse and experimental poetry, there can be no style or form, and it can often resemble a short story or novella.
Furthermore, the general categories of fiction and non-fiction are constantly at odds in poetry. Sometimes poems are autobiographical and capture the feelings or experiences of an individual.
Other times, poems are complete fiction and tell us an entirely made-up story. Thus, even librarians have difficulty determining if poetry belongs in the non-fiction or fiction section.
With all these exceptions and inconsistencies, then what truly is a poem? What makes a poem? As I have come to understand it, literature, especially the poetic form, expresses something more significant than the words used.
One easy example is a six-word story (or poem, if you will) from Ernest Hemingway:
For sale: baby shoes.
Never worn.
In six words, Hemingway creates a short tale that has an impact of tragedy and sadness greater than the words on the page. Poetry, when done right, can do this. It condenses human thoughts, ideas, and emotions into short phrases.
Your favorite song is a poem, and when you connect with that music, you find something profoundly meaningful in something that is merely two or three minutes long.
One short experimental poem that borders on the absurd is from J.W. Curry, where the author writes a lowercase “i” and, instead of a solid dot at the top, he uses his fingerprint. So not only is the poem saying “I” in the nominative first person singular, but he is indicating specifically himself with something unique to only him.
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we are celebrating with a display and incorporating poetry into our programming. Please celebrate with us and pick up a book of poems or try your hand at writing some poetry.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.