Wildcats' football season canceled

Columbia High School Athletic Director Mike Cole said the Wildcats will NOT be participating in football this year/season.
Cole said when other respective schools on the Cats' schedule suspended their season, that left a void in CHS' football schedule.
“It is very disappointing as we were about to start our program in the 8-man game,” Cole said. “We are super proud of the young men that had started to practice and fully commit to the football program here at CHS. We look forward to the ‘21-22 school to continue what we started this year.”
COVID-19 precautions has affected much of the high school sports this past year with many football teams pushing their fall season ahead to begin in February.