Valentine’s Day decorations and favors set the scene for the Feb. 11, winter meeting of the Beta Upsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) at Chowan University in Murfreesboro.
Members from Gates and Hertford counties hosted the gathering and provided delicious fruits and breakfast casseroles for the 28 members and three guests present.
Beta Upsilon’s educators are from Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Martin, Tyrell, and Washington counties.
Rita Bula (Gates/Hertford) presented a challenge to the group of educators to be active in trying to help students reach “Hallelujah” moments when they realize that they grasp ideas, concepts or procedures. She encouraged listeners to actively help others even though sometimes the help might be behind the scenes. She also reminded listeners that service brings happiness and that the goal of educators is to be helpful to students.
Guest J. Wendell Hall, Hertford County Schools graduate, teacher and superintendent with 53 years of experience in public education was introduced by Sarah Davis (Gates/Hertford). Hall currently serves as a Member At-Large on the North Carolina Board of Education.
He admitted that these are challenging times in education. However, he relayed his thankfulness for educators who have been around for a long time as well as for younger educators. He pointed out that it is important for him to remember that he is only one of a group who makes up the board.
He cannot make promises on what he can do by himself — the board acts as a group. He strives to listen to the other side of issues and to always keep in mind the common goal of educating children.
Hall emphasized that there are no walls built around any county and that mass media has an effect on young people. He pointed out the need for more attention to be given to the mental health of students by providing more school counselors, nurses, and social workers. He stressed that face-to-face in-classroom instruction best provides the stability that students need.
Hall stated, “Teachers need to be honored, respected and supported as they work to provide an excellent education for our students.”
In closing, Hall challenged educators to live by and to pass on to students the motto, “Don’t let your past predict your future.”
Members enjoyed time to learn about their fellow educators who were present by playing a “Find someone who...” DKG Bingo game led by Barbara Toti (Gates/Hertford).
Guest Hilda Parlér warmly challenged those present to “Get in it” and “Get it done!” as they uphold DKG goals of recruiting, retaining and recognizing members for their service and volunteer opportunities.
Since joining DKG in 2010, Parlér has set quite an example of accomplishing those DKG goals on a personal level as a member of first the Gamma Tau Chapter (Franklin County) and now as a member of the Gamma Theta Chapter (Raleigh). She currently serves as N.C. DKG First Vice President and chair of the Education Excellence Committee.
She urged Beta Upsilon members to find opportunities for service at the state DKG meeting which will be in Greenville, on April 29-May 1. She also encouraged members to honor each other by writing letters of recognition and having them framed before presenting them to members at local meetings. She shared a DKG in NC book that she had compiled to recognize DKG leaders as she encouraged members to think about where they can make a difference in their local DKG chapters as well as at the state level.
Chowan University professor Mary Earp was recognized as a special guest.
Mona Boyd shared that every day is a gift and that celebrating milestones helps one acknowledge and emphasize growth. She then recognized member milestones as follows:
Edith Warren (Martin) – 55 years of service;
Fran Everton (Washington) – 50 years of service;
Sue Fairless (Bertie) – 50 years of service;
Rita Bula (Gates/Hertford) – 35 years of service;
Carole Smith (Gates/Hertford) 35 years of service;
Jo Ann Tetterton (Washington) 25 years of service;
Pat Nelson (Martin) – 20 years of service;
Jan Wagner (Martin) – 10 years of service;
Cynthia Grimes (Martin) – 5 years of service; and
Gaynell Tyson (Bertie) – 5 years of service.
Dr. Phyllis Broughton encouraged members to register to attend the state convention at the NC DKG website and to participate by supporting Beta Upsilon convention projects. Members were asked to donate books by North Carolina authors. The books will be sold at the convention as a fundraiser for the Sue Fairless Grant-In-Aid fund.
Members will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual book discussion led by Kit Reddick on Tuesday, March 21. The book is entitled The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson.
“Essentials for Education” project donations received from members at the February meeting will be distributed to the counties represented by Beta Upsilon. Each county will decide how to distribute the items among the schools in the county.
The next scheduled meeting of Beta Upsilon will be on Saturday, April 1 in Plymouth.