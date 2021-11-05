The holidays are fast approaching, and it is almost time to go hunting for gifts for our loved ones.
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we can help! From Nov. 29 through Dec. 11, we will be hosting our bi-annual book sale.
If you are a Friend of the Tyrrell County Public Library and show us your Friends of the Library card, you will get 50 percent off your purchase. If you are not a “Friend,” do not worry — you can sign up and still get the discount!
You may be asking what the Friends of the Tyrrell County Public Library do? Well, they do quite a lot! The Friends of the Library organization supports our facility and brings many needed resources to the people of Tyrrell County.
For instance, the Friends of the Library works with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and brings the joy of reading to children under the age of five.
If you have a child under the age of five and you come to the library or talk to one of the Friends, we will sign you up to receive a free book for your child every month!
The Friends of the Library also supports our Summer Reading Program by providing prizes, books and funds for events that bring children into the library during the summer months.
The Friends group also works its magic to arrange for Santa to visit the Tyrrell County Public Library during December’s busiest time of the year. Aside from supporting childhood literacy, the Friends of the Library also supports the community as a whole by providing new furniture, toys and technological resources for use inside the facility.
The Tyrrell County Friends of the Library group brings these critical resources and so much more.
If you join the Friends, not only are you supporting literacy for the children of Tyrrell, but you will be eligible for discounts throughout town! With your Friends of the Library membership card, you can receive between 10-50 percent off at restaurants, stores and other shops in Tyrrell County.
At the Library, members of the Friends will always be eligible for a discount for any book sales, fundraisers or ticketed events.
If you are interested in signing up, visit the library or give the front desk a call at 252-796-3771 and we will get you connected with the Friends of the Library.
With the holidays on the approach, why not become a Friend or get a membership gift for one of your loved ones. Our upcoming book sale is the perfect time to get some books, support childhood literacy, and support our local Friends group with a membership.
Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.