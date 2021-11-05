In local communities we learn to work together with common goals to make our region better.
There are individuals in each county that selflessly give their time to others to help make all of us better. These individuals are often unsung heroes.
If one were to ask Tom Harrison, the director of the Black Bear Festival, who is an unsung hero, it would be Mark Cagle. Harrison extols the virtues of Cagle, who has made quite an impact on many lives in Washington County and the counties of eastern North Carolina as a law enforcement officer, a teacher, a coach and a leader.
Whether volunteering with the Black Bear Festival — which has been a great success in Plymouth — or serving the community as wildlife officer for 20-plus years (Cagle advanced to the rank of lieutenant before retiring), Mark has lived a life of putting community first. He has done so whether through his choices in jobs in law enforcement or a school teacher or a coach.
Not that Cagle hasn’t received any recognition, because he has. Cagle was named the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Officer of the year in 2008. At the time Cagle helped end a multi-state bear baiting ring which achieved some notoriety at the time. Cagle does not mention the awards he has received and prefers to talk about the organizations that he has been involved with and worked for.
Mark grew up in Greenville and attended J.H. Rose High School. He also graduated from East Carolina University. A Pirate fan and supporter, he enjoys attending ECU football games.
Cagle started teaching in Farmville after graduation. He taught for seven years many of those as a history teacher.
A change of work brought a new challenge to Cagle as he got certified as a Wildlife Officer and changed career paths. He had always been outdoor enthusiast so it seemed like an excellent job choice. A 28-week training program had to be passed before he received a field assignment.
His career choices have not been about trying to accumulate wealth, but serving and helping his community while also enjoying himself. There is a lot to be said for a life of service, by helping and protecting others and those individuals that make those choices benefit all of us.
He was assigned originally to Manteo, but worked the area of eastern North Carolina all through his career. Wildlife officers often work alone, in rural environments and whomever they encounter are usually armed with shotguns or rifles. Being a wildlife officer is an important but dangerous job.
While working with the North Carolina Wildlife Commission, Cagle started coaching at Riverside High School in Williamston. He has had great successes with his cross country teams and track field teams.
Cagle is a different breed, so says Athletic Director Phil Woolard.
“All of our coaches at Riverside High School are dedicated and passionate about their sport, but with Coach Cagle it is a little different,” he said. “For him cross country and track aren’t just sports he coaches, but a sport that he participates in and, frankly, a way of life.”
Woolard states that Cagle has a way of using running to teach life lessons to his cross country and track and field teams at Riverside High. He often seen running around campus or up the steps in the Swamp, the football stadium. Winning has become a tradition for his Riverside teams for the individuals and the actual teams.
Cagle’s impact is just not on the high schoolers, in his hometown Plymouth he leads a group of men running and exercising each morning. So if one is driving through downtown Plymouth — especially by the Roanoke River — and sees a large group of men exercising or running, there is a good chance Cagle is leading them.
Cagle has set up one of the fastest growing F3 nation-fitness groups in the state or nation right at his home town of Plymouth. These men meet during the week at 5:30 a.m. and exercise together until 6:15 a.m. and also at different times on weekends. There are currently 64 members of the group with as many as 20 participating in each workout during the week.
The basis of this program is fitness, fellowship and faith. The idea is to prepare men to be leaders of the families and communities with faith inspired teachings as well as physical exercise. More information can be found on the group’s website locally at www.f3plymouth.com.
People like Mark Cagle are what makes northeastern North Carolina a special place to call home. The people really do care for each other and people like Mark Cagle help lead the way in making lives healthier, safer and a better place to live. Mark Cagle does not desire to have his praises sung, but deserves a little recognition for all the things he does for his community and fellow man.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce and a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.