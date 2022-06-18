The bucolic setting of Somerset Place was the perfect backdrop for the 11th annual Days Gone By Celebration, as a procession of guests enjoyed rope-making and shingling demonstrations while string music from the 1700’s whispered through the pines.
Somerset Place Historic Site Manager Karen Hayes coordinated the event highlighting the ingenuity, creativity and lifestyle struggles of those who settled the colony.
Isabel Gonzales captivated the crowd with her enthusiastically informative presentation of the journey and the perils the enslaved endured in their quest for freedom.
“Freedom is a very powerful word. It’s something we all have today and it’s something many of us take for granted,” she said. “We have the freedom to talk to who we want, go where we want. But back then it sure wasn’t granted to people of color. And obtaining freedom was not an easy thing. It was a hard and difficult journey.”
A graduate student at Texas State University where she is working towards a master’s in public history, Gonzales is required to complete an internship within the field. Currently, she is enrolled in the Latino Heritage Internship Program (LHIP). The program, which is partnered with the National Park Service and Environment for the Americas, aims at providing internship opportunities to young adults, with an emphasis on latino/as, in various career fields.
Gonzales’ internship is at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site where she is working on a project to create additional interpretations on the Freedmen’s Colony of Roanoke Island.
The Freedmen’s Colony of Roanoke Island, also known as the Roanoke Island Freedmen’s Colony, or “Freedmen’s Colony,” was founded in 1863 during the Civil War after Union Major General John G. Foster, Commander of the 18th Army Corps, captured the Confederate fortifications on Roanoke Island off North Carolina in 1862.
“My whole life I have wanted to work as a National Park Ranger, and this opportunity has allowed me to finally experience what it’s like working in one of America’s many national parks,” Gonzales said.
The presentation set the stage for a walk-through time under towering trees and over their shavings as Bill Barber demonstrated his shingling skills on the site’s Shingle Horse.
The shingler sat at the end of the shingle horse, adjusting the brace to set the angle of tapering on the wooden shingle being shaved down.
“When people first moved here in 1660, they cut timber. They started making shingles in the early 1700’s. In 1768 to 1775 over five million shingles were exported. They would bring back sugar, flour and rum,” said Barber.
He added, “We had the wood. We had the white cedar and cypress, very valuable woods.”
According to Barber, shingling began to taper off in the early 1900’s.
Donna and Michael Fox of the Possum Hollow Old Time String Band, entertained the crowd with a variety of music from a selection of antique, historic instruments.
Notes from Gourd Banjos, Cigar Box Fiddles, and Wash Tub string instruments graced the grounds as the Fox’s tunes enticed the crowd.
“Those show progression of West African music,” Donna said, pointing to a display of instruments.
“During the Civil War, they would carry their fiddles which were pretty fragile. At the time, there were a lot of cigar boxes around so they made cigar box fiddles,” said Michael.
“We play American music that would have been played in the 1700’s to the 1900’s before amplification came in,” Donna said, while demonstrating a dancing stickman to the tunes of Michael’s banjo.
Shingling and string music, rope making and wagon rides, helped recreate the lifestyle of days gone by while the struggles of the enslaved who shaped the history, culture and economy of the colony lingered on the way to the parking lot.
