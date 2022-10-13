EDENTON - Madeline Chandler of Roper put a tiara on top of her lifelong enjoyment of fair-going last weekend when she was named Miss Chowan County Regional Fair 2022.

The Miss Chowan County Regional Fair pageant was able to go off without a hitch after remnants of Hurricane Ian moved out of the area. Wind and rain from Ian’s outer edges forced the fair to close Friday and open on a delayed scheduled Saturday, Oct. 1.