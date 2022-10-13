EDENTON - Madeline Chandler of Roper put a tiara on top of her lifelong enjoyment of fair-going last weekend when she was named Miss Chowan County Regional Fair 2022.
The Miss Chowan County Regional Fair pageant was able to go off without a hitch after remnants of Hurricane Ian moved out of the area. Wind and rain from Ian’s outer edges forced the fair to close Friday and open on a delayed scheduled Saturday, Oct. 1.
But by 7 p.m. the show barn was ready for the pageant.
For Chandler, venturing across the Albemarle Sound to attend the Chowan County Regional Fair has always been an annual highlight of fall as far back as she can remember.
“I’ve been coming to the Chowan County Fair my whole life, I guess,” said Chandler, currently a senior at Beargrass Charter School in Martin County.
While she had never entered a pageant of any kind until this year’s Miss Chowan County Regional Fair Pageant, Chandler had been a spectator at the fair pageant on a number of prior occasions.
She explained that her sister, Emily Chandler, was 2nd runner-up in the Miss Chowan County Regional Fair pageant in 2018.
Chandler, 17, and Emily are the daughters of Scott and Caroline Chandler.
First runner-up was Haylei Bush, 17, of Edenton, who is the daughter of Jamie Bush and Teri Bush. Second runner-up was Emma Smith, 17, of Edenton, who is the daughter of Janice Smith.
Bush attends John A. Holmes High School and Smith attends Perquimans County High School.
In the talent competition, Bush sang “Easy on Me” and Smith sang “Why Haven’t I Heard From You?”
Contestant Destiny Swinney, 15, of Hertford, daughter of Darrell and Susan Swinney, sang “Never Enough,” and MaKayla Ann West, 15, of Hertford, daughter of Graham and Stacy West, performed a dance to “Say a Little Prayer.”
Contestants were judged on poise, talent, communication and personality.
Madeline is no stranger to the stage, having competed in regional band competitions and played first chair flute in her high school band. She also is a varsity cheerleader.
It was through a band competition that she learned the flute solo she performed in the talent portion of the competition at the fair. The piece is “Mia and Sebastian’s Theme” from the movie “La La Land,” a film she calls one of her favorites.
Chandler said she appreciates the piece’s hauntingly beautiful melody and knew she could perform it by memory at the pageant.
“It was just a really special piece to me,” she said.
Madeline also serves as president of her school’s FFA chapter and as regional president of FFA.
“It has allowed me to grow a lot,” she said of her leadership in FFA.
She said she was glad to be part of the pageant because she believes it’s a wonderful way to showcase the talent and leadership of young women in eastern North Carolina.
“I think it’s a great way to showcase all the young women in eastern North Carolina who contribute so much to our society and will continue to contribute so much,” Chandler said.
Chandler said she plans to attend a four-year university and major in either social sciences or humanities.
Sarah Jordan, 2021 Miss Chowan County Regional Fair winner, entertained the pageant audience with a dance. Additional entertainment was provided by Sharon Bush, who sang “You Say” and “Once and For All.”