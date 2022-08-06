Washington County hosts travelers and tourists from the world over each year.

The 424-square-mile county, hugs the southern portion of Albemarle Sound and the Roanoke River — referred to by some residents as the American Amazon. With a population of just under 12,000, the county boasts a wildlife population that easily tops that.

John Foley is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweelies.com.