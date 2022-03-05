Any athlete in Washington County has probably already met Randy Fulford.
For the last forty years, Fulford has been associated with athletics in some capacity in Washington County. He has been coach, referee, volunteer, director, instructor and whatever title and job that has been needed to be done.
He is certainly a man to know in Washington County and currently serves as the Director of the Washington County Recreational Department.
There have been a number of professional athletes to come through the county’s recreation department during the time Fulford has been there, but he is prouder of all the non-professional athletes who have come through. He does have pictures of individuals such as professional basketball player Rodney Purvis.
There have literally been thousands of those children and young adults to enjoy the services of the recreation department led by Randy Fulford.
Rodney Purvis played at N.C. State and the University of Connecticut, eventually playing in the NBA for the Orlando Magic in 2018 and played this past season in the Ukrainian Super League. With many other stops in his professional basketball career, Rodney Purvis is one of many impacted by Randy Fulford.
Fulford was originally not from the area, but from Beaufort County and across the Pamlico River in Aurora. He graduated from Aurora High School.
This man himself was an athlete, but has made his mark as a teacher of athletics. More importantly, he has provided mentorship to so many young adults.
As with many in Plymouth, the mill brought him to this area. He started with contract work there and that is how he arrived in Washington County. He has transitioned over the last 40-plus years to serve the local community in many ways, but particularly with helping young athletes.
Fulford states, “This community was a great place to live.”
Also, his wife Crystal contributed to the greatness of the place. They are still happily married with grown children. That is why he has stayed a contributor to the growth of youngsters in Washington County.
He has attended the Second Zion Grove Baptist Church for a long time. Christianity and his faith is a big part of his success as he says, “The Lord has blessed me.”
This is a man who loves what he does and does a great job.
His passion has been athletics and he has coached and refereed basketball, football and wrestling. He has overseen those sports in the recreational program, along with other sports such as badminton and cheerleading to name a few. His teams and athletes have won too many state titles to be recounted.
The gymnasium on Washington Street is the location of his pride and joy. The old gym is restored on the inside to the way it looked “back in the day.”
A lot of love and care work is put into its maintenance by Fulford. Walking in that gym is taking a step back to a bygone era. A place where thousands of kids have taken their first basketball shot in an indoor facility.
Fulford has won numerous awards from North Carolina Athletic Association, Statewide Athletic Association Conference and the State Games of North Carolina. If one asks around the state in athletic circles, people know Randy Fulford and the success of his athletes. The lesson that young people gain from playing locally and then competing at the state level cannot truly be measured in its impact and importance.
Besides being a success with the young people of Washington County, he also impresses fellow officials.
Bill Benjamin, who is the local owner of Magic 95.9 FM radio station is also an umpire who has worked for Fulford.
“What a tremendously nice man,” states Benjamin.
Fulford books officials for games, gives guidance to those officials and helps them.
The successes come not just from the hard work by the young athletes, the instruction, the facilities and the opportunities that are offered. Communities in eastern North Carolina rely on individuals to give of their time and experience to make our world better.
We should always remember and recognize the hard work that officials, coaches, volunteers do to make our youth have wonderful experiences on the athletic fields and courts.
Randy Fulford is not only a man to know but, a man to treasure.
Lewis Hoggard is Executive Director of the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce, a Rotary Club District Governor and a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.