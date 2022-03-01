PLYMOUTH - Trillium Health Resources is in the process of launching six new mobile integrated care units, to make a total of seven that will be in operation.
Thanks to funding provided by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) through the federal Substance Abuse Treatment Block Grant, we partnered with providers such as RHA to service individuals living in 17 counties.
The ribbon cutting was held at the Washington County Department of Social Services. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, Dr. Deepa Avula (Director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Services), and local elected officials attended the event.
“This [unit] is part of a concerted effort to impact the issues around substance use disorder and people’s overall health. Here in rural North Carolina we know that sometimes people have trouble with access to health care. This mobile unit can provide health care in particular [for] people dealing with mental health issues,” stated Gov. Cooper.
While specific services at each unit may vary based on provider or local demands, they are expected to offer the following:
• Mental health screenings • Medication management via
• Substance use disorder telemedicine
treatment • Care management
• Traditional therapy • Peer support
• Assertive outreach • Crisis and disaster response
As the needs of communities develop, clinics may offer physical health services such as general health checkups and vaccinations (such as flu or pneumonia). Units operated by RHA will serve Washington, Tyrrell, Hyde, Beaufort and Martin counties (including Ocracoke Island).
“It embodies the principle of meeting people where they are, and we know that individuals with substance use disorder have a higher co-occurrence of physical health disorders, and we have to do more to get services to rural communities,” commented Dr. Avula. “We have to figure out how to not just spend the money in the easiest way possible but in the best way possible.”
Trillium saw the pandemic as a reminder of the health care disparities experienced by people of color, rural residents and Medicaid-insured individuals across the 28 counties they serve. In response, the organization launched the One Community Initiative to address the stress, anxiety, depression and general mental health challenges caused by the pandemic.
ABOUT TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES
Trillium Health Resources is a leading specialty care manager (LME/MCO) for individuals with serious substance use, mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities in 28 counties in eastern North Carolina.
Trillium’s mission is transforming lives and building community well-being through partnership and proven solutions. The organization helps every community and individual we serve to reach their fullest potential.
By coordinating care across multiple systems, Trillium achieves improved health outcomes, quality of care, and efficient use of resources. Trillium remains focused on delivering the right services, in the right amount, at the right time.
For more information, visit www.TrilliumHealthResources.org.