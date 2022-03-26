Ivy Garden Designs by Donna is a small-town florist with big values.
Located in historic downtown Plymouth, the full-service flower shop is a stone’s throw from the mighty Roanoke River.
Owner Donna Shaw has been delighting customers with her whimsical arrays for 12 years at the 105 Water Street shop.
The Bear Grass native has worked with flowers almost half her life.
She cut her first flowers at Designers Corner in Williamston under the tutelage of Sandra Moore (now retired), who ran the shop for years, located in Piggly Wiggly.
“She called me years ago to see if I wanted a job,” she said. “[Moore] taught me everything I know.”
Shaw was between jobs at the time.
“She thought I was a nice person; and thought I could get along with people and be good with the public,” Shaw added.
“She is a very special person to me. She led me to going to church. She was a big inspiration to me,” she continued.
“She showed me the ropes of doing the flowers. I give her all the credit. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t learned from her,” she said.
Shaw’s son, Brian Tripp, is now the owner of the shop inside Piggly Wiggly, renamed Tripp’s Florist.
“Once I started playing in flowers at Piggly Wiggly, I knew that’s what I wanted to do. I like helping people,” she said.
After Shaw left Piggly Wiggly, she opened a flower shop in the (now closed) Clark’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Williamston, called Clark’s Downtown Flowers and Gifts.
When the opportunity arose for her to take over an existing flower shop in Plymouth, she decided to take a chance.
“I didn’t know how it was going to work out,” she said. “I was really scared to go out on my own.”
Her husband, Charles, who comes to the shop with her almost every day, kept encouraging her.
“He is my rock,” she said. “He is the one who pushed me. He would tell me, ‘It’s going to work. You are doing fine.’ I bought it and it took off. It’s been good ever since.”
She and Charles have been married 41 years.
“He has put up with me that long,” she said, laughing. “He was my childhood sweetheart. I couldn’t do this without him.”
Shaw and Charles also have a daughter, Mindy Johnson, and two grandchildren, Layla Price, 15 and Skyler Price, 11.
Shaw puts her whole heart into her business.
“When I moved here, I didn’t know anybody. I worked hard to build my clientele. I treated people good and was nice to people. They kept coming back,” she said. “I’ve got good customers. I treat them well. I give it my whole life.”
She has a hard time saying no.
“I’m real tender-hearted. My customers are like family. Sometimes I work seven days a week.”
When she leaves her shop for the evening or weekend, she switches calls to her personal line.
“Sometimes I take orders while I’m out to eat on Saturday nights,” she said. “You have to be there for people when they need you. I’m always there to help.”
She knows not everything can be done during traditional business hours, especially funerals.
One of the saddest things about COVID for Shaw was the uptick in the number of funerals.
“Some out of town flower shops were not open. People were calling me asking me to do flowers for funerals because their florists wouldn’t do them,” she said.
“I had grown men calling me crying, asking me to do flowers for their mothers’ funerals because it was the weekend, and nobody would do the flowers. It was sad,” she added.
She sometimes had eight or nine funerals in one week during the pandemic.
“It was unreal,” she said.
Still, at times, she has more than one funeral in a day.
Even though weddings are much harder, she would prefer weddings outnumber funerals.
But she realizes arranging funeral flowers is a way to give a final gift to people.
“It is the last thing you can do for someone — and you want to get it right as a comfort to the family,” she added.
Shaw said she and Charles feel embraced by the surrounding community.
“The people love us here,” she added.
Shaw has one full-time and one part-time employee who help her service Plymouth, Williamston, Columbia, Creswell, Roper, Washington and Windsor.
Shaw loves being a small-town florist.
“I love helping people, making them happy, and getting them what they want,” she said.
When her own mother died in October, her son, Brian, did her mother’s (Brian’s grandmother’s) flowers.
“I was going to do them, but I didn’t want to take that away from him,” she said. “They were beautiful. It was exactly what I would have done.”
Ivy Garden Designs by Donna is located at 105 Water Street in Plymouth and is open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
Deborah Griffin is a freelance writer and a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.