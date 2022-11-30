A sound side Christmas celebration featuring a holiday market and Christmas parade is planned for Sunday on the southern shore of the Albemarle Sound Bridge.

The Shamrock Farmers and Artisans Market is holding a Holiday Market from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at 18745 N.C. 32 North, Roper. The event is being held in conjunction with the Mid-County Volunteer Fire Department’s “Christmas on the Ridge” barbecue dinner and Christmas parade. The dinner is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 3 p.m.

