Waters at St. Davids

Robert Waters plays the accordion during the Christmas Eve Candlelight service at St. David’s Episcopal Church.

 Contributed Photo

Blistering winds topping 40 miles per hour and a cold spell that had mercury dipping into the single digits did not dim the Christmas Eve candlelight service in Creswell at St. David’s Episcopal Church.

Over 30 people joined Robert Waters in spirit and song as past seasonal sentiment seeped in. The Christmas Eve service at St. David’s Episcopal Church was a simple way to celebrate this season.

