MERRY HILL – Two Washington County men died in a two-vehicle accident here Thursday, May 13.
First Sgt. L.M. Hill said the two men were in a vehicle traveling south on N.C. 45, as was a tractor carrying a disc. The driver of the car failed to reduce speed and collided with the disc pulled by the tractor.
Both men in the car died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was identified as James Jamaal Cameron, 35, of 34 Village Drive, Plymouth. The passenger was Ladarius Kendall Hunt, 28, of 1321 Mackey’s Road, Plymouth.
First Sgt. Hill said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. No charges will be filed.
The driver of the tractor was not injured.
The incident was investigated by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper J.C. Copeland.
The two deaths were the second and third fatalities in Bertie County in 2021 and the sixth and seventh in Troop A, District 2.