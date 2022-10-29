Corey Crossen

Corey Crossen is an integral part of Washington County athletics.

 John Foley/Chowan Herald

Washington High School Athletic Director Corey Crossen is the coach’s coach. The 25-year veteran of the high school has become an integral component contributing to the consistency of the coaching program at Washington County High School in Plymouth.

For 34 years, athletic director and head football coach Robert Cody led the teams to decades of impressive standings. As an assistant coach, Crossen had the opportunity to work next to Cody for many of those years.

